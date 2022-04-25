Carolina Marin ready and excited for her return from injury at 2022 European Badminton Championships

Spain’s star shuttler Carolina Marin is finally set to step back on the badminton court.

The 28-year-old will return to competition on Tuesday (26 April) at the 2022 European Badminton Championships in Madrid, after 10 months out with injury.

And while she's targeting a sixth continental crown, Marin isn't putting too much pressure on herself.

"You all know me, I obviously want to win it," the Spaniard said ahead of the event, adding, "but mainly I want to enjoy it."

Marin shot to world fame when she became the first European woman to win an Olympic badminton gold, claiming Rio 2016 women's singles gold, but was later denied the chance to defend her crown at Tokyo 2020 in 2021 after being side-lined from the Games with a torn ACL - The second serious knee injury suffered by the Spaniard in two years.

There had been hopes that she might come back in time for the BWF 2021 World Championships on her doorstep in Huelva, but Marin was forced to postpone her return citing continued issues with her body.

Recovering her form has been psychologically taxing for the three-time World Champion who admitted back in December that all her hard work could be undone by one movement.

But when it was revealed Madrid had been chosen to host European Championships in 2022 Marin’s outlook changed – she saw a sign.

“When I found out that the European champs were going to be held here in Madrid, it was very exciting,” she told a press conference heralding her comeback. “It was then that we decided to step up the preparation and put it as a goal.”

It is hardly a surprise Marin has targeted the flagship European event to stage her resurgence – it is a tournament she has already won five times.

However, the badminton star was eager to emphasise that taking titles wasn’t a priority for her right now:

“My main goal is to be there. I think that’s very important. It’s why we are here today. I don’t want to aim for a specific result... I obviously want to win it, but mainly I want to enjoy it."

“I want to enjoy returning to competition, surrounded by the crowd. I want to feel the love and support of the people inside the court,” she added.

The Spaniard received a bye for the first round of competition in the women’s singles competition.

She will therefore enter the fray for the Round of 32 action beginning on Tuesday, (April 26) where she will face Katerina Tomalova of Czech Republic at 19:40 CET.

All matches will be streamed live on the event website which can be found here (territorial restrictions may apply).

