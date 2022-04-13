Badminton 2022 European Championships draw sees opening round bye for top seed Carolina Marin

Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin is set to return to competition at badminton's 2022 European Championships in Madrid, Spain, from 25-30 April.

The five-time title holder has recovered from the ACL injury that prevented her from competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

With no championship held in 2020 due to the global pandemic, Marin can expect plenty of home support as she sets her sights on a sixth-consecutive title on home soil.

The Rio 2016 Olympic champion is the top seed for the tournament and will enjoy a bye in the opening round. She will begin her title defence against Katerina Tomalova from the Czech Republic in the second round.

Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, who won bronze in 2018, is seeded second.

More to follow.