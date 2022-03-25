Olympic champion Carolina Marin announces return to badminton action at European Championships after missing Tokyo Games with torn ACL

Carolina Marin will be returning to competitive badminton in April 2022.

The Rio 2016 Olympic badminton champion from Spain announced on Friday (25 March) that her comeback event would be the European Badminton Championships, taking place in Madrid from 25-30 April.

“It’s a very important day for me," Marin said at a press conference in the Spanish capital, sat alongside her team and her mother.

"I want to announce my competition comeback at the European Championships. I’m very happy, excited and motivated.

"When I found out that the European champs were going to be held here in Madrid, it was very exciting. It was then that we decided to step up the preparation, and put it as a goal. I’m enjoying a lot, and I feel like a badminton player again."

Marin has won the European continental title five times previously, and is a three-time World champion.

Marin was unable to defend her women's singles crown at the Tokyo 2020 Games in 2021 after announcing on 1 June that she had torn her ACL and both menisci in her left knee.

Following surgery to repair the damage, the Spaniard missed the remainder of the 2021 BWF World Tour season, and she's not setting high targets for her first tournament of 2022.

"My goal at the European Championships is to be present," she said.

"You all know me, and I always want to win, but I don't want to set a goal as a result. I want to enjoy, and feel the love and the support of the crowd inside the court."