Badminton Korea Open 2022, finals - An Seyoung to fight for crown, live updates

An Seyoung takes opener

Chochuwong starts strongly post the interval and levels the scores at 12-12.

A delightful cross court drop shot from the Thai to go into the lead.

However, An Seyoung sets up points with two drives down the line, followed by a service fault from the Thai. 14-14 at the moment.

It is neck and neck, with both players bringing out their best even after some draining rallies.

Two errors from Chochuwong and An Seyoung is up 18-16. The Korean reviews a wide shot to pocket the next two, setting up her game point.

Chochuwong serves it out of bounds to hand An Seyoung the opening game 21-17.

An Seyoung in front

Pornpawee Chochuwong draws first blood as An Seyoung hits it wide but the Korean picks up the next.

Long rallies for all points and it is Chochuwong who is nosing ahead at 3-1.

Wide cross net from Chochuwong and another out of bounds shot from her levels the score.

The Thai has made two more unforced errors to cancel out her own good work, making it 6-6.

An Seyoung takes the lead for the first time with a well-placed shot on Chochuwong’s right. She picks up two more to lead 11-8 at the break.

Time for An Seyoung vs Pornpawee Chochuwong

The women’s singles final between South Korea’s An Seyoung and Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong is starting in a few minutes.

This should be exciting.

Tan/Lai are the mixed doubles champions

The Malaysians pick up three straight points after the break and extend their lead to 14-8.

Tan has been a busy man at the back but credits to Lai as well, she is taking care of the net game, helping Tan concentrate on the big winners.

Ko and Eom show some fight to get three points and are catching up. 16-13.

The shuttle tears into Ko’s racket and gets stuck there. He’ll need to change it again.

The Malaysian duo, seeded second, is inching closer to the title. Lai sets up the championship point with an easy winner.

The Koreans, however, save the next four points and another unforced error from Tan. 20-18 it is.

Lai, who has been a force at the net, brings out the winner with a clever placed shot and Tan-Lai win their first Super 500 title on the BWF World Tour.

Score: Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jung 21-15, 21-18 Ko Sung Hyun/ Eom Hye Won

Tan/Lai continue their run

It’s a similar start in the second game, with both sides exchanging points.

Tan and Lai’s attacking game has been phenomenal. They are now targeting Eom with their smashes and it’s working.

The Malays are slowly building the lead and go up 11-8.

Tan/Lai bounce back

A long rally to restart the game which goes in the Malaysians’ pocket, followed by a powerful smash from Tan on Eom’s body.

Tan/Lai have won four in a row, and the scores are level.

The interval has shifted the momentum of the match, with Tan/Lai winning seven points on the trot. 14-11.

Lai has been phenomenal at the net. When the Koreans defend Tan, Lai steps up to surprise the Koreans with winners out of nowhere.

The home team gets a couple of points to stop the run but they need to do more.

The Malaysians are brilliant in their attack and keep collecting points to pocket the first game 21-15.

Home team nosing ahead

Ko/Eom pick up the first point and the crowd goes wild. These fans are really backing their players.

A flurry of smashes from Ko Sung Hyun but his racket strings give up, point to the Tan/Lai. Ko is impeccable at the base line.

Another big smash from Ko to get the winners, followed by a drop shot disguised as a smash. It’s 8-5 to the Koreans now.

Tan/Lei also collect points but the Ko/Eom have maintained their lead. They are 11-7 up at the break.

Korea Open 2022 final line-up

Ko Sung Hyun/Eom Hye Won (South Korea) vs Tan Kian Meng/Lei Pai Jing (Malaysia) - mixed doubles Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand) vs An Seyoung (South Korea) - women’s singles Weng Hong Yang (China) vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) - men’s singles Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard (Thailand) vs Jeong Na Eun/Kim Hye Jeong (South Korea) - women’s doubles Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) vs Kang Minhyuk/Seo Seungjae (South Korea) - men’s doubles

Final Day

Good morning and welcome to the last day of the Korea Open 2022.

Today, we will see players take the court for a shot at the titles of the Super 500 event on the BWF World Tour Calendar.

Young star An Seyoung has impressed her home crowd by reaching the women’s singles final and will take on Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong for the top place.

In the men’s singles, we have tournament third seed Jonatan Christie up against the unseeded young Chinese shuttler, Weng Hong Yang,

South Koreans have a shot at claiming four title today, having reached the final of women’s singles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Will the home stars reign supreme? We will find out in the next few hours.

Till then, sit back and relax as we take you through all the live action.