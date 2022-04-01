Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022, draw: As it happened 

The draw for the most prestigious badminton team event, the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022, has taken place.

The men's teams will compete in the 32nd edition of the Thomas Cup while the women's team will take part in the 29th edition of the Uber Cup, which both take place in Bangkok, Thailand from 8 - 15 May 2022.

There are 16 nations in each tournament, and the draw on Friday (1 April), determined the respective groups.

Read our live updates from the draw as it happened below. Full background information and a list of the teams involved are below.

2022 Thomas Cup Draw

May the best team win

With the draw in place, the top two teams from each group will advance to the knock-out stage of the competition.

In the Thomas Cup, hosts Thailand will have a an uphill task to clear the group stage after being drawn alongside defending champions Indonesia as well as South Korea.

The other team in that Group A is Singapore and even with the firepower of reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew, the island nation's chances of progressing are slim.

Denmark, likely led by Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, and China are the favourites in Group B while Chinese Taipei and India have the edge in Group C.

We could be in for more Lee Zii Jia vs Momota Kento action when Japan and Malaysia slug it out in Group D but both nations should advance unless England manage an upset with New Zealand being the other nation in Group D

2022 Uber Cup Draw

In the Uber Cup, Japan and China should be tipped to clear Group A, while China and Chinese Taipei are favourites in Group B.

Although Spain have qualified a team, it is unlikely that we'll see Olympic gold medallist and three-time world champion Carolina Marin in action at this event. The 28-year-old is targeting a comeback after surgery at the European Championships in Madrid at the end of April; and will likely be very conservative with the tournaments that she'll be playing in.

Group C should see a close fight between hosts Thailand, Denmark and Malaysia for the two qualification spots. South Korea and India are likely to advance in Group D.

The final squad list for the Thomas and Uber Cup will likely be announced in the weeks leading up to the tournament which begins on 8 May.

Thomas Cup: Final draw results

Group A - Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore

Group B - Denmark, China, France, Algeria

Group C - Chinese Taipei, India, Germany, Canada

Group D - Japan, Malaysia, England, New Zealand

Thomas Cup: Hosts Thailand join Indonesia in Group A

Hosts Thailand are drawn into the Group A with defending champions Indonesia.

Group A - Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand

Group B - Denmark, China, France

Group C - Chinese Taipei, India, Germany

Group D - Japan, Malaysia, England

Final teams to be added to the groups are: Canada, Singapore, Algeria, New Zealand

Thomas Cup: Second teams join the group

South Korea have been drawn with the defending champions, Malaysia will face Japan while China and Denmark are paired together. India join Chinese Taipei in Group C.

Group A - Indonesia, South Korea

Group B - Denmark, China

Group C - Chinese Taipei, India

Group D - Japan, Malaysia

Next teams to be drawn are : Thailand, France, England, Germany

Thomas Cup top seeds are drawn into their groups

The top seeds, defending champions Indonesia and second seeds, Japan have been placed in Group A and group D respectively.

The third and fourth seeded teams have been drawn into the remaining two groups

Group A - Indonesia

Group B - Denmark

Group C - Chinese Taipei

Group D - Japan

Next teams to be drawn are India, Malaysia, China and South Korea

Uber Cup: Final draw results

Group A - Japan, Indonesia, France, Germany

Group B - China, Chinese Taipei, Spain, Australia

Group C - Thailand, Denmark, Malaysia, Egypt

Group D - South Korea, India, Canada, USA

Uber Cup: Malaysia to mix it up with hosts in tight Group C

Malaysia have been drawn in what looks like a tough group alongside, hosts, Thailand and Denmark.

Group A - Japan, Indonesia, France

Group B - China, Chinese Taipei, Spain

Group C - Thailand, Denmark, Malaysia

Group D - South Korea, India, Canada

The last teams to be added to the groups are Germany, USA, Australia and Egypt

The second teams have been added to each group

Denmark have been drawn with hosts Thailand, while Indonesia are in the same group as the top seeds

Group A - Japan, Indonesia

Group B - China, Chinese Taipei

Group C - Thailand, Denmark

Group D - South Korea, India

Next teams to be added are Malaysia, Spain, Canada, France

Uber Cup top seeds

The third and fourth seeds have been drawn into their group:

Group A - Japan

Group B - China

Group C - Thailand

Group D - South Korea

Next, Indonesia, India, Denmark Chinese Taipei will now be drawn into a group

Uber Cup: Seeded entries

The top two seeds in each the of the Thomas and Uber Cup entries will be places in Group A and Group D respective.

We begin with the Uber Cup draw first where the to seeds are Japan and the second seeds are South Korea.

Japan has been placed in Group A

South Korea has been placed in Group D

Thomas and Uber Cup Finals - The draw begins

It's time to get things underway at the Draw in Bangkok.

The host for the draw is Venugopal Mahalingam, the Major Events Manager at Badminton World Federation (BWF)

Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022 background

The biennial competition returns to Asia after the 2020 edition, to be staged in Denmark, was postponed to 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

It was a competition that saw Indonesia achieve a monumental 14th title in the Thomas Cup, while China claimed the Uber Cup for the 15th time.

Each team will consist of three singles player and two doubles pairs, with the best shuttlers in the world due to line-up.

The draw is being held in Bangkok on Friday 1st April at 3pm local time (9am GMT).

Qualified nations for Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022

16 nations have qualified a team for the event in Bangkok and will be drawn into four groups of four teams.

Here are a list of the qualified nations for the Thomas Cup

Indonesia (Defending champions) Thailand (Hosts) Japan Denmark Chinese Taipei India Malaysia China South Korea France England Germany Canada Singapore Algeria New Zealand

Here are the nations who have qualified for the Uber Cup