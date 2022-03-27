PV Sindhu and Jonatan Christie at 2022 Badminton Swiss Open Finals - Live Updates

The 2022 badminton Swiss Open finals are here and feature big names like Indonesia's Jonatan Christie and India's star shuttler PV Sindhu.

Keep up with all the action at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel where the champions will be crowned today in five finals, hit refresh for all the latest updates..

Play starts at 11am local time (CET).

LIVE!

Women's singles final: PV Sindhu (IND) v Busanan Ongbamrungphan (THA)

Huge cheer for Sindhu in St. Jakobshalle, lots of support for her here in Basel.

Sindhu straight into a 3-0 lead, she's out to overpower an opponent that she likes to play against.

The Thai shuttler shows she's not going to give it up easy: 3-3.

Busanan trying to set a fast pace and bring it to Sindhu in the front court, a bit like her compatriot Katethong did yesterday in the semi final when she pushed the Indian to three games.

Sindhu smashes through though, lovely power and precision, 7-6 to the Indian star.

This is going to be much tighter than the record between the two suggests: 9-9.

Two impressive points give Sindhu an 11-9 lead at the interval of Game 1.

Neck and neck here, 13-12 to Sindhu.

Now 16-14 to India's two-time Olympic medallist after an unsuccessful challenge.

And after the longest rally so far of 37 shots Ongbamrungphan controls a beautiful cut to her left and over the net, 16-15.

But a mistake from the Thai shuttler gives Pusarla the lead again, it's 18-15, then she attacks at the net and it's 19-16.

Game 1 to PV Sindhu, 21-16 in 27 minutes.

Preview:

Next up it's the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist PV Sindhu against Thai hope Ongbamrungphan.

Both of these players has won this tournament once before but the head-to-head looks promising for the Indian shuttler:

Sindhu has a 15-1 record

Women's doubles: Gabriela Stoeva / Stefani Stoeva (BUL) defeat Linda Efler / Isabel Lohau (GER)

The Stoeva sisters are Swiss Open 2022 champions after a 21-14, 21-12 victory over Efler / Lohau in 40 mins.

It's the Stoevas first ever World Tour tournament win and they did it in style without dropping a single game all tourny.

It's fourth time lucky for the Bulgarians and they now have that winner's trophy to add to the three runners-up medals.

They were the superior pair and deserved of the victory.

How it happened:

A really even contest so far, it's 4-4 in Game 1.

A couple of lovely back-court smashes from Stefani Stoeva and the Bulgarians open up a small lead but Lohau pounces at the net then hits a wonderful reverse slice and it's 11-10 at the interval to the German two.

Five straight points and this sister act are 15-11 up.

A long rally with the Germans targetting Gabriela Stoeva finally pays off, it's close again at 16-14 to Stoeva / Stoeva.

Gabriela punishes at the net on the next shot, 17-14.

Game 1 to Stoeva / Stoeva 21-14.

Too many mistakes for the German double as the Bulgarians assert themselves.

4-4 in Game 2.

The sisters are turning the screw, more costly errors mean a five-point lead for the Stoevas, 11-6 at the interval of the second.

Superb defence and retrieval skills from Stoeva / Stoeva and they're 15-7 up.

18-8 now, this is looking increasingly inevitable.

The Stoeva sisters win 21-14, 21-12.

Preview:

The first of five finals is about to begin with Bulgaria's Stoeva sisters hoping that this is to be 4th time lucky after they finished as runners-up three times here in Switzerland.

The Stoevas are European champs and face unseeded German duo Efler / Lohau, the Bulgarians have a 2-0 head-to-head lead.

Stoeva / Stoeva haven't lost a game in Basel yet and Efler / Lohau have never won a tournament together, but anything can happen in final...

Swiss Open Finals Schedule: Order of Play

Good morning!

Here's the order of the games today with the first serve ready to be struck at 11am in Basel:

WD: Gabriela Stoeva / Stefani Stoeva (BUL) v Linda Efler / Isabel Lohau (GER)

Result: Stoeva / Stoeva win 21-14, 21-12

WS: PV Sindhu (IND) v Busanan Ongbamrungphan (THA)

MS: HS Prannoy (IND) v Jonatan Christie (INA)

MD: Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto (INA) v Sze Fei Goh / Nur Izzuddin (MAS)

XD: Soon Huat Goh / Shevon Jemie Lai (MAS) v Mark Lamsfuss / Isabel Lohau (GER)

Who made the 2022 Badminton Swiss Open Finals?

Here are all the finals we have to look forward to today Sunday (27 March):

Women's singles final

PV Sindhu (IND) v Busanan Ongbamrungphan (THA)

Men's singles final

HS Prannoy (IND) v Jonatan Christie (INA)

Women's doubles final

Gabriela Stoeva / Stefani Stoeva (BUL) v Linda Efler / Isabel Lohau (GER)

Men's doubles final

Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto (INA) v Sze Fei Goh / Nur Izzuddin (MAS)

Mixed doubles final

Soon Huat Goh / Shevon Jemie Lai (MAS) v Mark Lamsfuss / Isabel Lohau (GER)

Swiss Open finals preview

It's finals day and we're set for five gripping deciders in Switzerland. Here's how it's all shaping up:

Women's singles

PV Sindhu takes on fourth-seeded Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the final today.

This is the Indian star's third consecutive final in Basel earning her place with 2-1 victory over Thailand's Supanida Katethong yesterday.

The Indian shuttler is last year's runner-up and sees Basel as a happy hunting ground after she became world champion here in 2019.

B she went three gruelling games against Katethong yesterday while her opponent Ongbamrungphan had a relatively straight-forward 2-0 victory over Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in her semi-final.

Men's singles

Jonatan Christie is through to his first final in two and a half years and he takes on seventh seed HS Prannoy from India.

Christie defeated another Indian shuttler, Srikanth Kidambi, in just under an hour in his semi final, while Prannoy dismissed Christie's teammate Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

Both semi-finals went to a third game.

Christie overcame COVID to play in the All England tournament last week but was knocked out in the quarters in Birmingham.

He was moving much better here in Basel this weekend and looks to have recovered his sharpness and foot speed.

Doubles

There are three doubles finals happening today too, hit refresh for all the latest updates.