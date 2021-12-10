Carolina Marín to miss badminton world champs 

Spain's badminton star Carolina Marín has withdrawn from next week’s BWF World Championships (December 12-19) in her hometown of Huelva, Spain.

The 28-year-old is still recovering from an ACL injury that side-lined her from Tokyo 2020, leaving her unable to defend her Olympic gold medal from Rio 2016.

In a video shared on her social media the world No.5 detailed the reasoning behind her decision to pull out on: “I was having a really good season start, I had won four tournaments out of five. I was feeling very confident, strong and in a really good physical and psychological condition until one just bad movement breaks my knee completely.

“Mentally it has bene really hard to keep myself up. My priorities have been always health and well-being. Therefore my team and myself have decided not to play the Huelva World Championships.”

Marín further added that, given the status of her recovery, she and her team have decided not to put a firm date on her return to play:

“We have also taken the decision of not having a formal date of come back to competitions until we are not 100% sure my knee is fully recovered.

"We believe I might be officially playing again on the month of February and March."

READ MORE: Carolina Marín talks comeback, retirement, Paris 2024