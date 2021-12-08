Carolina Marin talks comeback, retirement, Paris 2024 dreams and the 'Two Carolinas'

Carolina Marin is gearing up for the mother of all comebacks.

They don't come much bigger than a World Championships in your home town at the stadium named after you.

The 'Palacio de Deportes Carolina Marin' in Huelva will host the 2021 badminton world champs from 12-19 December, and there are no prizes for guessing who the main attraction is for local fans.

Marin is still ranked No 5 in the world. She is seeded fourth and has a bye in the first round.

Fighting fit once more after battling back from a second ACL ligament knee injury in two years, the way back has been even harder this time, so hard that she spoke of dark times and even talked about retirement for the first time in an interview with Spanish TV.

"Everything was so dark in my mind," she told Spain's Mediaset, saying that Paris 2024 dreams helped her see "the light at the end of the tunnel."

Now she's dreaming again.

"Carolina Marin is dreaming of gold at Paris 2024. If you don't aim for the top prize then you'll never end up with a silver or bronze."

Read on to see what Carolina said about the next Olympics, retirement, and the 'Two Carolinas' on and off the court.

Carolina Marin on Tokyo 2020 devastation

"My world came crashing down," she says about the knee injury in June that kept her from defending her Rio 2016 Olympic title in Tokyo.

"Everything was so dark in my mind," she continues, while sitting on the floor of the badminton courts at the CAR high performance centre in Madrid, base camp for Marin for the past 14 years.

"But by Monday (Six days after the injury) I started to see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel. As bad as it was was, there were still only three years to the next Olympics (Paris 2024)."

Missing out on Tokyo "was a big blow for me" Marin continues, saying how it wasn't easy to watch the Games from her couch, but the "thousands and thousands of messages" she received from across the world helped her a lot.

"I don't know how to thank you all and I've tried to respond to as many as I can but answering all of them is simply impossible," she said.

Marin watched China's Chen Yufei win gold in Tokyo and is now as determined as ever to get back to her best and reclaim that Olympic crown.

Carolina Marin: Retirement?

That injury before Tokyo, when she tore her ACL and both menisci in her left knee wasn't the only one that she's suffered over the past few years.

In 2019 while she was still the reigning Olympic, World, and European champion, she suffered a first painful anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in the final of the 2019 Indonesian Masters in January.

Her recovery from that was long and difficult and involved two psychologists, two dogs, ear sensors, and ten hours' rehabilitation every day.

This most recent injury has been even harder to overcome.

"It's true that this recovery has been much tougher for me than the other one (ACL tear on right knee two years ago)," Marin told Spanish news agency EFE recently.

"The last two years have been very tough for me: an injury, loss of a family member (her father passed away in July 2020) and then another injury. Very difficult, constant changes. The blows that life gives you...but you have to be able to adapt."

Now she's realistic about putting her health first and thinking about life after badminton.

"At the end of the day the most important thing for me is my health," she continues to Mediaset, "yes I'm still an athlete but I also have a life to live afterwards."

She is cautiously optimistic about her progress now.

"Like I said, we're a bit closer to that light at the end of the tunnel, but we always have to be careful."

Her goals are clear, both long and short term.

"For me getting back to my best has always been the objective, and I feel that I'm coming towards the final stretch of my sporting career, I want to enjoy these moments now because, yes, I have fewer years left to enjoy."

"But relax, there's still a lot more to come from Carolina," she said.

The Two Carolina Marins: The lion, the wolf on the court and the house mouse

Fiercely competitive, Marin is known for her aggressive style and loud celebrations, pumping her fists and screaming when she wins big points. But while she's a killer on the court, she says she's a hugger off it.

"I always say there are two Carolinas," she goes on, smiling.

"The badminton player Carolina that everyone sees on TV and then as soon as the door closes on the pavilion she suddenly becomes Carolina the person.

"I'm an extroverted girl, I love to laugh, to have a good time, to be surrounded by friends and family, I'm really loving and affectionate, and all that aggression, this lion or wolf that I am on the court - I'm nice and soft as a sliced pan off it!"

So what does she do when she's not on the court or in rehab?

"I like to rest because it's something I need to do. I like to read, I love to watch TV series, whenever I can I go back to Huelva (Her hometown in the south of Spain) to be around my family."

Carolina Marin: Putting badminton on the map in Spain

Carolina Marin has already achieved remarkable things in the sport of badminton.

The former flamenco dancer who would go on to rule the badminton court is a trailblazer not just for Spain, but for the whole of Europe and the badminton world outside of Asia:

Marin became the first ever non-Asian winner of Olympic badminton women's singles gold in Rio, and she did it at the age of 23.

To date her CV in part reads: Rio 2016 Olympic Champion, three-time World Champion, five-time European Champion, and the former World No. 1 for 66 weeks straight.

She's particularly proud of what she's achieved at home.

"In my country in Spain I have brought badminton closer to the people, everyone now knows what this sport is all about and when I go out to the park or to schools and I see kids playing badminton, you can't imagine how happy that makes me."

It's been a long and thrilling journey so far, and at 28 she feels there's still much more to come.

"When I came here to these installations at 14 years of age I told my trainer that I wanted to be the best at everything."

"What I didn't understand was the sacrifice it would cost to be the best at everything! People don't really understand what it takes, the sacrifices, the things I have had to give up."

And her success is about much more than the medals.

"The medals are lovely but I think the most important for me are each and every path that we've had to take to get to that medal, which is what people see. Behind every medal there is a story."

The time off she has now with her injury has also given her some space to think back and take stock and be proud of the incredible things she's achieved.

"I'm proud of everything I've done over these past 14 years, and of everything that I am yet to do."