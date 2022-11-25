Alpine skiing: How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin live in Killington tech races November 26-27

Mikaela Shiffrin wants more. After claiming her fifth and sixth career slalom wins in Levi, Finland, last week – her 75th and 76th career victories on the Alpine Ski World Cup circuit – Shiffrin returns to Killington, Vermont, where she has won the slalom every year it has been held since 2016.

Her victories in Finland saw the double Olympic champion win a World Cup race for the 11th straight season, an achievement that tied the women's record also held by Vreni Schneider (1984/85-1994/95) and Renate Götschl (1996/97-2006/07).

This weekend, Killington holds a giant slalom on Saturday 26 November before the slalom on Sunday 27 November. Shiffrin has won the Killington slalom in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021.

The 27-year-old is seeking her fifth overall title, which would put her in second place in the all-time list of winners behind only Austria’s Annemarie Moser-Pröll who has six crowns.

Shiffrin's 76 career World Cup race wins currently places her third in the all-time list behind Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82).

