Alpine skiing: How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin live in Killington tech races November 26-27

Fresh off the back of winning her season-opening races in Levi, the two-time Olympic champion heads to her home race in Vermont. See the full schedule here.
Mikaela Shiffrin wants more. After claiming her fifth and sixth career slalom wins in Levi, Finland, last week – her 75th and 76th career victories on the Alpine Ski World Cup circuit – Shiffrin returns to Killington, Vermont, where she has won the slalom every year it has been held since 2016.
Her victories in Finland saw the double Olympic champion win a World Cup race for the 11th straight season, an achievement that tied the women's record also held by Vreni Schneider (1984/85-1994/95) and Renate Götschl (1996/97-2006/07).
This weekend, Killington holds a giant slalom on Saturday 26 November before the slalom on Sunday 27 November. Shiffrin has won the Killington slalom in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021.
The 27-year-old is seeking her fifth overall title, which would put her in second place in the all-time list of winners behind only Austria’s Annemarie Moser-Pröll who has six crowns.
Shiffrin's 76 career World Cup race wins currently places her third in the all-time list behind Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82).
Below is the schedule for the women's technical events in Killington with all times local to the event (Eastern US Standard Time, which is UTC/GMT -5 hours)
Saturday, 26 November - giant slalom
Sunday, 27 November - slalom
Fans in the U.S. can watch Mikaela Shiffrin in the Killington giant slalom and slalom races live on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage of the World Cup season in the U.S. is available on skiandsnowboard.live.
For more details on how to watch Mikaela Shiffrin and the US team in this World Cup season click here.
You May Like