2022/2023 FIS alpine ski World Cup season: Preview, schedule, and stars to watch

The 57th edition of the FIS alpine skiing World Cup season gets underway on 22-23 October with the traditional opening Giant Slalom races in Soelden, Austria, and will end in mid-March with the competition Finals in Soldeu, Andorra.

Olympic gold medallists Mikaela Shiffrin and Marco Odermatt are the defending champions ahead of a 2022/23 campaign that features 42 events for both women and men across 20 and 21 venues, respectively.

The women’s calendar includes 11 Downhills, 9 Super Gs, 10 Giant Slaloms, 11 Slaloms and 1 Parallel race. The men’s programme comprises 14 Downhills, 7 Super Gs, 10 Giant Slaloms, 10 Slaloms, and 1 Parallel event. For the third consecutive season there will be no Combined events, a race that is under review to and may not be on the Olympic programme for Milano Cortina 2026.

The World Cup will take a two-week break with the World Championships in Courchevel-Meribel, France, taking place from 6-19 February.

One of the new features of the upcoming campaign will be the speed season opener from Zermatt, Switzerland, to Cervinia, Italy: the event, the first across a border in World Cup history, includes four downhill races split between the men’s (29-30 October) and women’s tour (5-6 November).

After a 20-year absence, Kvitfjell, Norway, will be back on the women's programme, while the German resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen will host three men's races (a Slalom on 4 January, and a Downhill-Giant Slalom on 28-29 January).

From this season, there will be two more North American stops in addition to the traditional events of Lake Louise and Beaver Creek as the World Cup will return to the USA resorts of Palisades Tahoe and Aspen at the start of 2023.

Here's a guide to the things you need to know ahead of the new season.

Women's alpine ski season 2022/23: Shiffrin chases fifth overall title

Shiffrin is looking for her fifth overall title, which will put her in second place in the all-time list of winners, only behind Austria’s Annemarie Moser-Proell with six crowns: the American is one of the four active female skiers to have won the big globe along with Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami (2016), Italy’s Federica Brignone (2020) and Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova (2021).

Last season the Beijing 2022 Olympic champion in Slalom gave Shiffrin a run for her money, but this year other potential contenders include Swiss all-rounder Michelle Gisin, Italian 'speed queen' Sofia Goggia and Norwegian ace Raghnild Mowinckel.

Other women to watch in the battle for the small globes are Corinne Suter and Ester Ledecka (Downhill), Elena Curtoni (Super G), Lena Duerr and Katharina Liensberger (Slalom), and Tessa Worley and Sara Hector (Giant Slalom).

Mikaela Shiffrin in action in Courchevel, France, during the women's GS in March 2022. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Men's alpine ski season 2022/23: Odermatt looks to emulate Hirscher

Odermatt starts the new season as the man to beat after topping last year’s overall rankings with 1,639 points, almost 500 more than second-placed Aleksandr Aamodt Kilde (1,172).

The Norwegian claimed the overall title two years ago and in 2022 came back from a severe injury to take both speed globes (Downhill and Super G). Another skier to watch will be Kilde’s compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen: the 28-year-old, who last season finished in the overall top-3 for the sixth time in the last seven years, this summer started a technical collaboration with a new ski brand owned by his former rival Marcel Hirscher.

Since the Austria's legend retired in 2019, no male skier has managed to retain the title from the previous season.

The new calendar, featuring a number of Downhills which is twice the number of Super Gs (14 vs 7), may favour pure ‘speedsters’ such as Beat Feuz, Dominik Paris, and Austria’s duo of Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr.

In the technical events eyes will be on 2021 overall champion Alexis Pinturault, who is looking to bounce back after a disappointing season. Another name to watch is Austria's Manuel Feller, who last year managed to find consistency in both slalom and GS by finishing second and third in the respective rankings.

In slalom, reigning Olympic champion Clement Noel is expected to continue his progress in an event that last season saw eight different winners.

Marco Odermatt celebrates his gold in GS at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Skiing rising stars

In a sport where experience is key for success, in the last couple of seasons new exciting talents have emerged.

The future looks promising for Winter Olympic powerhouse Norway: at 22 both Lucas Braathen and Atle Lie McGrath have already collected five World Cup podiums and two wins.

Alice Robinson had a season marred by several DNFs but the 20-year-old Kiwi is eager to recover the form that since 2019 has earned her three wins and 11 top tens in the top-tier circuit.

At 21 years old, Giovanni Franzoni of Italy is ready to make an impact at World Cup level after claiming the 2022 European Cup and two titles at last year’s junior World championships in Panorama, Canada.

Expectations are also high for 18-year-old Zrinka Ljutic, the reigning junior world champion in Slalom: the Croatian, who looks to follow in the footsteps of her idol Janica Kostelic, has already made her Olympic debut in Beijing and finished fifth in the last World Cup Slalom of the season in Courchevel/Meribel.

One more name to watch is 15-year-old Lara Colturi: the daughter of Italy’s Olympic champion Daniela Ceccarelli from this season represents Albania and is set to be the youngest skier to make an appearance in World Cup since Mikaela Shiffrin.

Zrinka Ljutic of Croatia competing at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

2022/23 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup calendar - Women

Information subject to change. Correct as of 14 October 2022, according to the FIS World Cup Calendar.

22 October 2022

Soelden (Austria): Giant Slalom

5-6 November 2022

Zermatt/Cervinia (Switzerland/Italy): Downhill (x2)

12 November 2022

Lech/Zuers (Austria): Parallel

19-20 November 2022

Levi (Finland): Slalom (x2)

26-27 November 2022

Killington (USA): Giant Slalom, Slalom

2-3-4 December 2022

Lake Louise (Canada): Downhill (x2), Super G

10-11 December 2022

Sestriere (Italy): Slalom, Giant Slalom

16-17-18 December 2022

St. Moritz (Switzerland): Downhill (x2), Super G

28-29 December 2022

Semmering (Austria): Giant Slalom, Slalom

4-5 January 2023

Zagreb (Croatia): Slalom (x2)

7-8 January 2023

Kranjska Gora (Slovenia): Giant Slalom (x2)

10 January 2023

Flachau (Austria): Slalom

14-15 January 2023

St. Anton (Austria): Downhill, Super G

20-21-22 January 2023

Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy): Super G, Downhill, Super G

24 January 2023

Kronplatz/Plan de Corones (Italy): Giant Slalom

28-29 January 2023

Spindleruv Mlyn (Czech Republic): Giant Slalom, Slalom

25-26 February 2023

Crans-Montana (Switzerland): Downhill, Super G

4-5 March 2023

Kvitfjell (Norway): Downhill, Super G

10-11 March 2023

Are (Sweden): Giant Slalom, Slalom

15-16-17-18-19 March 2023

Soldeu (Andorra): Downhill, Super G, Team Parallel, Slalom, Giant Slalom

Total individual events: 41

Speed: 19 - Downhill: 11; Super G: 8;

Technical 22 - Giant Slalom: 10; Slalom: 11; 1 Parallel

Team Event: 1

2022/23 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup calendar - Men

Information subject to change. Correct as of 14 October 2022, according to the FIS World Cup Calendar.

23 October 2022

Soelden (Austria): Giant Slalom

29-30 October 2022

Zermatt/Cervinia (Switzerland/Italy): Downhill (x2)

13 November 2022

Lech/Zuers (Austria): Parallel

25-26-27 November 2022

Lake Louise (Canada): Downhill, Super G (x2)

2-3-4 December 2022

Beaver Creek (USA): Downhill (x2), Super G

10-11 December 2022

Val d’Isere (FRA): Giant Slalom, Slalom

16-17 December 2022

Val Gardena (Italy): Super G, Downhill

18-19 December 2022

Alta Badia (Italy): Giant Slalom (x2)

22 December 2022

Madonna di Campiglio (Italy): Slalom

28-29 December 2022

Bormio (Italy): Downhill, Super G

4 January 2023

Garmisch Partenkirchen (Germany): Slalom

7-8 January 2023

Adelboden (Switzerland): Giant Slalom, Slalom

13-14-15 January 2023

Wengen (Switzerland): Super G, Downhill, Slalom

20-21-22 January 2023

Kitzbuhel (Austria): Downhill (x2), Slalom

24 January 2023

Schladming (Austria): Slalom

28-29 January 2023

Garmisch Partenkirchen: Downhill, Giant Slalom

4 February 2023

Chamonix (France): Slalom

25-26 February 2023

Palisades Tahoe (USA): Giant Slalom, Slalom

3-4-5 March 2023

Aspen (USA): Downhill (x2), Super G

11-12 March 2023

Kranjska Gora (Slovenia): Giant Slalom (x2)

15-16-17-18-19 March 2023

Soldeu (Andorra): Downhill, Super G, Team Parallel, Giant Slalom, Slalom

Total events: 42

Speed: 19 - Downhill: 14; Super G: 8;

Technical: 21 - Giant Slalom: 10; Slalom: 10; 1 Parallel

Team Event: 1

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships 2023 in Courchevel-Meribel, France - Medal events Schedule

6 February: Women's Alpine Combined

7 February: Men’s Alpine Combined

8 February: Women's Super G

9 February: Men's Super G

11 February: Women’s Downhill

12 February: Men’s Downhill

14 February: Men's and Women's Parallel

15 February: Team Parallel

16 February: Women's Giant Slalom

17 February: Men's Giant Slalom

18 February: Women's Slalom

19 February: Men's Slalom