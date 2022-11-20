Mikaela Shiffrin secures record sixth Levi slalom victory

Mikaela Shiffrin secured back-to-back slalom wins in Levi on Sunday (20 November) to claim a record sixth victory at the Finnish resort.

The 27-year-old Shiffrin took another step closer to becoming the most decorated World Cup skier with her 76th victory in alpine skiing’s premier annual series. Shiffrin is six wins away from the women's record held by compatriot Lindsay Vonn.

After her triumph on Saturday, the two-time Olympic champion was tied on five with reigning Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova.

Shiffrin was top of the pile after the first run, holding a slender 0.07s lead over Lena Duerr of Germany placed second. Duerr slipped to fourth for the same result as the day before.

The American held her form on the second run again, posting the fastest time down the Levi Black piste to claim her sixth victory at the event with a combined time of 1:52.21.

Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener bagged the silver medal, moving from fourth place after the first run, clocking 1:52.49.

Vlhova had to settle for third, just as she did 24 hours earlier, as Shiffrin converted her first-run lead into her 76th World Cup win. Switzerland's Wendy Holdener was 0.28s behind Shiffrin with Vlhova (1:52.89) a further four-tenths adrift.

Shiffrin's triumphant season opener meant she had won races in each of the last 11 seasons, equalling the women's record jointly held by Vreni Schneider (1984/85-1994/95) and Renate Götschl (1996/97-2006/07).

Women’s Alpine skiing World Cup slalom results – Levi:

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) 1:52.21 Wendy Holdener (SUI) 1:52.49 Petra Vlhova (SVK) 1:52.89 Lena Duerr (GER) 1:53.18 Sara Hector (SWE) 1:53.63 Leona Popovic (CRO) 1:53.83 Zrinka Ljutic (CRO) 1:54.00 Katharina Liensberger (AUT) 1:54.06 Laurence St-Germain (CAN) 1:54.22 Thea Louise Stjernesund (NOR) 1:54.45

