Mikaela Shiffrin and French Open champ Iga Swiatek: Why we are stronger together

Be like Mikaela Shiffrin.

When 2020 French Open tennis champion Iga Swiatek heard that advice from her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz the 20-year-old took it on board and began following the two-time Olympic gold medallist’s alpine skiing season.

Though the slopes were a world away from the courts she plies her trade on, the Pole quickly found herself impressed by Shiffrin and her mental resilience; recognising through the skier’s example the power of positive self-talk and outlook when it comes to competing in prolonged seasons.

It didn't take long for Swiatek to call herself a fan.

In an interview with Tennis Channel Swiatek then opened up on her deep admiration for 26-year-old, citing her as a “really good role model” for her behaviour and attitude, despite never having met her in person.

The clip of the tennis world number four soon went viral, and it wasn’t long before 47-time World Cup giant slalom winner took notice and reciprocated the :

“Thanks for the huge compliment” the American responded to the video on social media. “Also, congrats on the 2020 French Open win. Was an amazing match to watch and a huge testament to your physical+mental fortitude

“I have learned a lot from watching your point play and composure during that match, and since then…From my perspective, the mental game is always a work in progress with ups and downs but don’t forget that’s also just a part of life.

“We are all human, on good days and bad, and sometimes you will feel like the world expects you to only have good days and win everything not understanding how much it takes just to win ONE competition, let alone EVERY competition.

Shiffrin & Swiatek: two sports, one goal

That social media interaction was just the beginning. Now the two Olympians have become unlikely friends.

A couple of months after their first exchange, the two sports stars – both nominated for a Laureus Award – entered an Instagram live. In a 40-minute-long conversation Shriffin and Swiatek took a deep dive into the world of sports psychology exploring the ways in which they both cope and manage with expectations and demands.

Shiffrin led the discussion, providing personal anecdotes and advice as Swiatek listened intently.

“You see! You don’t need a psychologist“ said the Warsaw-native, smiling in awe of her idol and her wisdom.

“No I do!" the American responded. Before explaining that their dialogue was just as important and meaningful to her:

“The thing about the mental side is it is always something you can work on.

“For me talking to other athletes is my favourite thing to do because if you have some coping strategies that I haven’t learnt yet, or you can just compare notes about your past experiences" - Mikaela Shiffrin to Iga Swiatek

“I feel like experience is the best teacher for mental strength and psychology, but you can’t get experience without doing it so if you have someone you can help you and be prepared then it’s the best situation.”

Iga Swiatek with the Suzanne Lenglen Cup following her victory in the women's singles competition, 2020 Picture by 2020 Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin & Iga Swiatek: forging a friendship through example and advice

The respect between both athletes naturally cuts both ways.

Growing up Shriffin played a lot of tennis with her mother and quickly developed a passion for the sport. Even now, in the height of her exceptionally successful skiing career, the Colorado native still insists on playing tennis as part of her training:

“One thing I requested from my coach was to include some tennis sessions whenever he saw fit,” Shiffrin explained to tennis.com. “I enjoy the way it works my quickness and agility, also my focus to be able to move around the court and still have precision hitting the ball.”

“That way you hit the apex of a turn can really relate to hitting the ball with the ‘sweet spot’ on your racquet.” the two-time Olympian added. “Both lead to acceleration and power.”

Fortunately for the skier, her new confidante is renowned for her aggressive style and mastery over shot-variety and Shiffrin adores studying both her skills and watching the sport at the highest level.

Knowing how far Swiatek has come already mentally since her dramatic singles Grand Slam win – the first by any Pole in the sport - Shiffrin reiterated the important of perspective for the tennis player and why, first and foremost, her ability to play as well as she does should always be her primary focus:

“Every single person, every athlete, every major champion, ever Alpine World Cup winner, ever Olympic medallist has doubts. ‘Will I ever get again? Can I win again? Was it real?’" Shiffrin continued.

“Sometimes [Swiatek] will feel the weight of those expectations, as if someone is putting actual pressure on her shoulders and pushing down, down, down.

“But no matter what she feels at any given moment, Iga always has the ability play incredible tennis. That doesn’t go away – sometimes it feels harder to achieve, but it is always there. Let her achievements make her excited, and let her more difficult days make her disappointed, but do not let either of those things decide her happiness.”

Having had such a productive exchange already of thoughts, tips, tricks and ideas, all that’s left now for the two is to finally meet in person. Luckily for those that follow their friendship that moment could come any day now:

“I invited her to some tournaments. We’re going to find time to actually meet properly,” Swiatek said to tennis.com.

It's the cross-over everyone already can't wait to see.

MORE: Mikaela Shiffrin's changed perspective heading into new season