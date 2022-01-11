Shiffrin wins in Schladming for discipline record as Vlhova claims women's slalom crystal globe

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin claimed a record 47th FIS Alpine Ski World Cup slalom race win with victory in Schladming on Tuesday (11 January), to became the most successful racer ever in a single discipline.

The American claimed the final women's slalom before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, edging out first run leader Petra Vlhova for the win in Austria. Slovakian Vlhova did enough with her second place finish to win the slalom crystal globe for the season.

Lena Duerr of Germany finished third, on a course where many top names struggled.

Shiffrin takes discipline record from Stenmark

Shiffrin won her first World Championship gold at the same venue in 2013, and produced a stunning second run under the floodlights in Schladming to come from behind and claim her second slalom win of the season.

Her 47 wins in the slalom mean she is clear of Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark for the total number of race wins in a single discipline.

It's Shiffrin's 73rd race win overall, nine behind women's leader Lindsey Vonn, and 13 adrift of Stenmark's record in individual events,

Vlhova claims slalom crystal globe tour title

The 26 year-old Vlhova narrowly missed out on her sixth win in seven races this season, but finishing second ensured she claimed the crystal globe trophy for the slalom in 2021/22.

Reigning overall world cup crystal globe holder and giant slalom world champion Vlhova, who also won Youth Olympic Games (YOG) gold at Innsbruck 2012, was fastest by 0.42s in the first run. The Slovakian's second placed finish in Austria gives her an unassailable 220 point lead in the discipline standings with two races and a maximum 200 points remaining.

Those races take place after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

She remains second in the overall season standings, 55 points behind Shiffrin.