How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin as she aims to defend her title during the 2022/2023 alpine ski World Cup season

The International Ski Federation (FIS) Council approved the calendars for the upcoming 2022-2023 alpine skiing World Cup season on Wednesday (25 May), and four-time women's overall winner Mikaela Shiffrin will begin her title defence on 22 October in the traditional opening giant slalom event in Soelden, Austria.

The American is set to race in front of home fans on 26-27 November in Killington, one of the four U.S. stages in the FIS calendar along with Beaver Creek, Palisades Tahoe, and Aspen, although the last three stops are only part of the men's circuit.

Female skiers will compete in a total of 41 World Cup individual races (two less than the men) and the two-time Olympic champion is expected to feature in most of the technical events (slalom, giant slalom) as well as in some of the speed races (super G, downhill).

"My focus wasn’t really on speed this year, but then it worked out very well for these last races and that was just awesome," tech specialist Shiffrin told Ski Racing Media as she recorded five podium finishes in the ten speed races entered during the 2021/2022 World Cup campaign.

The women's speed season will kick off on 5 November with the first of two downhills taking place between Zermatt (Switzerland) and Cervinia (Italy), the first-ever cross-border event in World Cup history.

"Everything is on the table right now," said her coach Mike Day on the six-time world champion's plans of incorporating more speed races into her programme.

The new season calendar sees a majority of technical events (22 vs.19) in the women's circuit and for the third straight campaign there are no combined races.

Shiffrin will also be in action at the 2023 World Championships in Courchevel-Meribel, France, from 6 to 19 February, with her season coming to a close at the World Cup Finals taking place in Soldeu, Andorra, from 13 to 19 March 2023.

The full women's calendar for the season, and the world championships, is listed below.

2022/23 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup calendar - Women

Information subject to change. Correct as of 26 May 2022, according to the FIS World Cup Calendar.

22 October 2022

Soelden (Austria): Giant Slalom

5-6 November 2022

Zermatt/Cervinia (Switzerland/Italy): Downhill (x2)

12-13 November 2022

Lech/Zuers (Austria): Parallel

19-20 November 2022

Levi (Finland): Slalom (x2)

26-27 November 2022

Killington (USA): Giant Slalom, Slalom

2-3-4 December 2022

Lake Louise (Canada): Downhill (x2), Super G

10-11 December 2022

Sestriere (Italy): Slalom, Giant Slalom

16-18 December 2022

St. Moritz (Switzerland): Downhill (x2), Super G

28-29 December 2022

Semmering (Austria): Giant Slalom, Slalom

4-5 January 2023

Zagreb (Croatia): Slalom (x2)

7-8 January 2023

Kranjska Gora (Slovenia): Giant Slalom (x2)

10 January 2023

Flachau (Austria): Slalom

14-15 January 2023

St. Anton (Austria): Downhill, Super G

20-21-22 January 2023

Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy): Super G, Downhill, Super G

24 January 2023

Kronplatz/Plan de Corones (Italy): Giant Slalom

28-29 January 2023

Spindleruv Mlyn (Czech Republic): Giant Slalom, Slalom

25-26 February 2023

Crans-Montana (Switzerland): Downhill, Super G

4-5 March 2023

Kvitfjell (Norway): Downhill, Super G

10-11 March 2023

Are (Sweden): Giant Slalom, Slalom

15-16-17-18-19 March 2023

Soldeu (Andorra): Downhill, Super G, Team Parallel, Slalom, Giant Slalom

Total events: 41

Speed: 19 Downhill: 11; Super G: 8;

Technical 22: Giant Slalom: 10; Slalom: 11; 1 Parallel

Team Event: 1

2023 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships calendar - Women

6 February 2023

Combined

8 February 2023

Super G

11 February 2023

Downhill

14 February 2023

Parallel

15 February 2023

Team event

16 February 2023

Giant Slalom

18 February 2023

Slalom