Mikaela Shiffrin seals shock downhill race victory at World Cup Finals in Courchevel

Mikaela Shiffrin showed she was back to her best with a rare downhill race victory at the Alpine Ski World Cup Finals in Courchevel, France, on Wednesday (16 March).

After a difficult Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics that saw the USA star leave without adding to her medal hal, Shiffrin blasted down the hill in 1.27.00 to land her third career women's downhill win and 74th World Cup race victory.

There were scenes of jubilation in the finish area as the slalom-specialist embraced boyfriend Aleksander Kilde, who secured the men's downhill Crystal Globe earlier in the day.

Christine Scheyer of Austria and Switzerland's Joana Haehlen finished joint-second.

Elsewhere, Sofia Goggia finished 12th - and crucially above Olympic champion Corinne Suter in 19th - to comfortably win the 2021/22 downhill Crystal Globe.

Petra Vhlova could only managed 16th place, meaning the Shiffrin goes 156 points clear with three events remaining in chase for her fourth overall Crystal Globe title.

