Mikaela Shiffrin claims 75th World Cup win in Levi slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin started her 2022-23 World Cup season in perfect style with her fifth Levi slalom victory on Saturday (19 November).

The two-time Olympic champion danced with delight in the finish area after moving up from third place on the first run to claim the 75th World Cup triumph of her career.

She has now won races in each of the last 11 seasons, equalling the women's record jointly held by Vreni Schneider (1984/85-1994/95) and Renate Götschl (1996/97-2006/07).

Shiffrin won by 0.16s from Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson with Slovakia's reigning Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova a further 0.04s adrift in third.

Germany's Lena Duerr had an unfortunate repeat of her Beijing 2022 Olympic Games experience in which she led after the first run only to finish fourth. Her only World Cup win was in the City Event in Moscow in January 2013.