Paris 2024 launches its Cultural Olympiad

The programme invites the world of culture to join the momentum of the Games to develop a cultural identity for Paris 2024. Using sport as a vector to access art, the multidisciplinary artistic and cultural initiatives will run until September 2024 in all French territories through projects labelled “Cultural Olympiad”.

Aiming to showcase the energy and talent of the French culture, the Cultural Olympiad will be driven by Paris 2024 stakeholders, artists, the Olympic and Paralympic movements and public cultural establishments. All artistic disciplines are being encouraged to take part, for example: architecture; culinary arts; street arts; digital arts; visual arts; comics; cinema and audio-visual; circus; multidisciplinary arts; scientific cultures; dance; designers; video games; literature; fashion and luxury goods; music; podcasts/radio; and theatre.

Paris 2024

Cultural operators based in "Terre de Jeux 2024" territories can now submit their applications to Paris 2024's Cultural Olympiad programme. They will be selected according to criteria defined by Paris 2024 as well as by the values set in the Olympic Charter. To date, 3,000 local authorities, reaching around half of the French population, are labelled "Terre de Jeux 2024". They have pledged to engage their population in the Paris 2024 adventure through various initiatives in sport, education and culture.

Prior to this week’s official launch, Paris 2024 had already collaborated with cultural operators and supported projects blending sport, art and culture. The second part of this programme, launched on 27 July, calls for participation throughout France as part of the Organising Committee’s objective to engage the whole of the country in the Games.

L’athlète est un artiste de son sport.

L’artiste est un athlète de son art.@enzo_lefort en est l’incarnation 🤺📸



Sport et Culture s’unissent et se mélangent pour proposer un regard commun. #Paris2024 lance son Olympiade Culturelle pour porter haut ces 2 émotions 🤝 — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) June 27, 2022

A third component of the Cultural Olympiad will involve key French cultural institutions and artists from all disciplines to celebrate the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, from the arrival of the Olympic Flame in france, culminating in the form of June highlights until the Closing Ceremony of the Paralympic Games.

For more information, visit: https://www.paris2024.org/en/cultural-olympiad