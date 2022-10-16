IOC Executive Board suspends NOC of Guatemala

The suspension of the NOC of Guatemala means, in particular, that:

the athletes of Guatemala can no longer represent the country and compete under the country’s flag/name at the Olympic Games and other international multi-sports events; and

the NOC of Guatemala is no longer entitled to operate as an NOC according to its role as defined in the Olympic Charter and will no longer receive any funding from the Olympic Movement, until the suspension is lifted.

In the interest of the athletes and the Olympic Movement in Guatemala, the IOC has urged the NOC and the relevant authorities in Guatemala to meet and find an acceptable solution in line with the IOC Executive Board decision of 8 September 2022, which would allow the IOC Executive Board to lift the suspension of the NOC as soon as possible.