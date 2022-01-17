Beijing 2022 spectator policy finalised

The Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 spectator policy was announced today. Given the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, it has been decided that tickets should not be sold anymore but be part of an adapted programme that will invite groups of spectators to be present on site during the Games. The organisers expect that these spectators will strictly abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures before, during and after each event so as to help create an absolutely safe environment for the athletes.

This announcement follows the release of pandemic prevention and control policy principles for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on 29 September 2021. One of the principles was that no tickets would be sold to spectators from outside China’s mainland, and that tickets would be sold exclusively to spectators residing in China’s mainland who meet the requirements of COVID-19 countermeasures.

The Olympic Winter Games will take place between 4 and 20 February 2022, and the Paralympic Winter Games will be held from 4 until 13 March 2022.