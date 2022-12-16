Szymon Marciniak refereeing style Marciniak was born in January 1981, and first took up refereeing when he was sent off playing a game as a youngster. Speaking to FIFA.com, Marciniak recalls: "We spoke after the game, and (the referee) told me a very important sentence: if you think this is easy work, go and try. You will see. I was thought: why not? So, immediately I went for the course and started refereeing." After working his way through the ranks, Marciniak took charge of his first Polish Ekstraklasa top-division match in 2009, becoming an international referee two years later. Now, he will take charge of arguably the biggest game in football. How will he approach handling this World Cup final? "Both teams have such amazing players, we have to be focused from the first to the very last moment," the Pole says in a video interview with FIFA. "The players are really very fresh – it's the middle of the season. They want to win, you see the fire in the eyes of the players. I expect a very fast game. "So concentration, concentration, more concentration – we cannot relax for even one second." Marciniak's team for the Argentina–France clash will include his long-time assistants Pawel Sokolnick and Tomasz Listkiewicz, while American referee Ismail Elfath will serve as the fourth official. Another Pole, Tomasz Kwiatkowski, will be the World Cup final Video Assistant Referee. 2022 FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs France: Preview, schedule and stars to watch

Szymon Marciniak illness That Marciniak will take charge at Lusail Stadium on Sunday is in itself incredible considering that barely a year ago, he was only just making a return to top-level officiating. The Pole missed a year and a half with tachycardia – an irregular fast heartbeat – and was forced to sit out the delayed UEFA 2020 European Championship, which was held from June to July 2021. "In the beginning, it was very difficult for me and I had to stop refereeing. I missed the UEFA European Championship, which for a referee, who is at their best age, it was a terrible feeling," Marciniak says. However, he returned to duty last season in 2021/22 and was even appointed to referee a UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Liverpool and Villarreal.