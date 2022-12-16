After 352 players began the opening round of matches at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, just 22 will stand on the pitch when the referee's whistle sounds the start of the final on Sunday 18 December. Much of the pre-game talk has revolved around Argentina’s seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi and France’s 23-year-old Kylian Mbappe, however there are many others who have played a key role in taking these two teams to the final. From a re-invented French forward to a young Argentine who Messi has described as “spectacular”, here are the stars to watch in the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. FIFA World Cup race for the Golden Ball

Lionel Messi of Argentina in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 26, 2022 (2022 Getty Images)

Lionel Messi's last chance at World Cup glory While he has long been hailed as one of the best players of all time, some have said that only a World Cup triumph can cement Messi’s position of football’s G.O.A.T. At 35 years old, this is Messi’s fifth World Cup, with the closest he has come to winning it a 1-0 loss to Germany in the 2014 final in Brazil. While he has dominated the game on a domestic level - Messi has seven Ballon d’Or trophies to his name and four Champion’s League titles - the Rosario native has been perceived to have underperformed when it came to the World Cup. But all that’s changed this year in Qatar as five goals and three assists en route to the final testify to. Messi is now Argentina’s record World Cup goalscorer with 11 and is in pole position - along with France’s Mbappe - to win this year’s golden boot. If Argentina are to win their first World Cup since Diego Maradona lifted the trophy in 1986, it’s almost unthinkable that they can do it without the mercurial talents of Messi in the final.

Mbappe (2022 Getty Images)

Will Kylian Mbappe win a second World Cup in a row? Pele is the only player in history to have won two World Cups before his 24th birthday, but all that could change on Sunday if France’s Mbappe triumphs in the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. With nine goals in two World Cups, including five so far in Qatar, Mbappe looks like he is born for this stage. But the young PSG player isn’t just about goals - his two assists this campaign show he is as adept at providing as he is finding the back of the net himself. Mbappe has tasted more success in the World Cup than Messi, having scored the fourth goal in the 4-2 victory over Croatia in the last final in Russia. And it’s hard to forget his performance against Argentina in the last 16 of that same tournament when his brace secured a 4-3 victory for France en route to the final.

Argentina's Julian Alvarez (2022 Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez: the player Messi called 'spectacular' Just 22 years old and starring in his first World Cup, Julian Alvarez has proved to be a revelation for Argentina. The young Manchester City striker started the first two games of the tournament on the bench, but has since begun every game in Argentina’s run to the final. Four goals represent an excellent contribution from Alvarez, but it is the importance of those goals that have set tongues wagging. A brace in the semi-final against Croatia and a seemingly innate ability to link up with Messi are just two reasons why you won’t want to keep your eyes off him in the final. He even had the great man himself salivating over his performances in Qatar, with Messi describing Alvarez as “spectacular”.

Antoine Griezmann celebrates France's victory over England (2022 Getty Images)

Antoine Griezmann: France's new midfield maestro Perhaps the biggest surprise of the tournament so far has been Antoine Griezmann’s reinvention as a midfield mastermind. Having had a stop-start season with club side Atletico Madrid, as contractual issues limited his game-time at the beginning of the campaign, Griezmann was not expected to play a starring role in this talented France side at this World Cup. However, his transformation to box-to-box midfielder has been nothing short of extraordinary, as he has pulled the strings behind striker Olivier Giroud and played a key role in breaking up opposition attacks. Against England in the quarterfinal, Griezmann’s ability to pull players out of position gave France space to exploit in their opposition's backline - a feat he repeated against Morocco as he played a vital role in France's first goal.

Enzo Fernandez of Argentina celebrates after scoring their team's second goal with team mates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Mexico (2022 Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez: Talent and youth combined Another young Argentine who has enjoyed and excellent World Cup campaign is Enzo Fernandez. The 21-year-old scored a stunner against Mexico in the group stage and has enhanced his reputation as one of the most exciting young players in Europe. Plying his trade in Benfica, alongside Portugal’s breakout World Cup star Goncalo Ramos, Fernandez is part of a midfield four that stifled Croatia in the semi-final with their grit and never-say-die attitude. However, the youngster also has the playmaking skills to open up defences and will be expected to provide strong support to Messi and Alvarez as Argentina seek their first World Cup title since 1986.

Oliver Giroud celebrates his goal against Poland which made him France's all-time leading goalscorer (2022 Getty Images)

Will Olivier Giroud win the Golden Boot? At 36 years old, France’s Giroud hadn’t been expected to start for France in Qatar, however an injury to Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has left the AC Milan striker as Didier Deschamps’ first choice striker during the World Cup. A return of four goals so far this tournament has led to Giroud occupying second place in the goalscoring charts, level with Argentina’s Alvarez. A traditional number nine with a knack for finding the back of the net, Giroud overtook Thierry Henry as France’s record goalscorer during this tournament and now leads the way with a total of 53 for his national side. He will be expected to lead the line alone in the final and provide a solid alternative to the attacking flair of Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Griezmann.

Karim Benzema of France (AFP or licensors)