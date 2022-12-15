How to watch Argentina v France 2022 FIFA World Cup final live, schedule and time

Sunday (18 December) will see the culmination of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the showpiece event in men's football: the World Cup Final between Argentina and France.

That will be the 13th meeting between the two sides and fourth in World Cup history, a shared story that goes back 92 years to the very first FIFA World Cup in 1930, and one that had its most recent chapter written just four years ago in 2018.

On two of the previous three occasions in World Cups, the winner of the match (Argentina in 1976 and France in 2018) has gone on to win the trophy – something that will be repeated on Sunday.

Argentina are carrying minor injury concerns, with Lautaro Martínez playing through painkillers and Ángel di María remaining on the bench during their semi-final win over Croatia. Although France have played the tournament without many of their big names, they have no new issues ahead of the final.

Here's how to follow the match.