How to watch Argentina v France 2022 FIFA World Cup final live, schedule and time

When Argentina play France in the World Cup final, they will meet the fourth time at a FIFA World Cup and for the first time in a final. Discover how to watch live.
Sunday (18 December) will see the culmination of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the showpiece event in men's football: the World Cup Final between Argentina and France.
That will be the 13th meeting between the two sides and fourth in World Cup history, a shared story that goes back 92 years to the very first FIFA World Cup in 1930, and one that had its most recent chapter written just four years ago in 2018.
On two of the previous three occasions in World Cups, the winner of the match (Argentina in 1976 and France in 2018) has gone on to win the trophy – something that will be repeated on Sunday.
Argentina are carrying minor injury concerns, with Lautaro Martínez playing through painkillers and Ángel di María remaining on the bench during their semi-final win over Croatia. Although France have played the tournament without many of their big names, they have no new issues ahead of the final.
Here's how to follow the match.
The final between La Albiceleste and Les Bleus will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 local time on Sunday 18 December. That's 3pm GMT, 7am Pacific time on the U.S. west coast, and 10am Eastern time on the U.S. east coast.
In the USA, FOX Sports is the official World Cup English-language broadcast partner and will screen the match on FOX. Subscribers can also stream live on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com. Telemundo Deportes is the official Spanish-language broadcast partner in the United States on Peacock Premium.
In the United Kingdom, the final will be broadcast live on BBC One and available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Fans in Argentina can watch on TyC Sports, TV Püblica, and Dsports, and stream the final on Flow, DGo, and Telecentro Play.
And in France, the final will be available live on TF1 and on beIN SPORTS 1.
