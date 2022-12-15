2022 FIFA World Cup final: Preview, schedule and stars to watch

After four weeks of intense action in Qatar where the best 32 teams in the world duked it out in a 64-game tournament, the destination of the next World Cup title comes down to this.

The final, which takes place on Sunday 18 December, sees two-time champions Argentina face off against reigning title holders France in a match that is already being advertised as a straight shootout between seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi and France’s 23-year-old phenom Kylian Mbappe, who could become the second-youngest player to win two World Cups after Pele in 1958 and 1962.

But for either to lift the famous gold and green trophy, they will need all of the players on their team to be at their absolute best. Find out everything you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup final below.