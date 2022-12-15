2022 FIFA World Cup final: Preview, schedule and stars to watch

It’s a match that’s already being billed as Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe, but there’s far more to this World Cup final than just two players - no matter how great they are. Find out everything you need to know in the Olympics.com preview below.
After four weeks of intense action in Qatar where the best 32 teams in the world duked it out in a 64-game tournament, the destination of the next World Cup title comes down to this.
The final, which takes place on Sunday 18 December, sees two-time champions Argentina face off against reigning title holders France in a match that is already being advertised as a straight shootout between seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi and France’s 23-year-old phenom Kylian Mbappe, who could become the second-youngest player to win two World Cups after Pele in 1958 and 1962.
But for either to lift the famous gold and green trophy, they will need all of the players on their team to be at their absolute best. Find out everything you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup final below.
This year, the World Cup final will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. The stadium is the biggest in Qatar and boasts a capacity of just shy of 90,000 people (88,966), with maximum attendance achieved in Argentina’s World Cup matches against Mexico and Croatia.
Both teams will receive vociferous support when the final takes place at 16:00 CET (GMT +1) on Sunday 18 December as the albiceleste take on les bleus in what will be a historic final showpiece in Lusail.
While 22 players will be on the pitch on Sunday, there are only really two names already being talked about for player of the tournament: Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe.
At 35, Messi has already stated that this will be his last World Cup. However, having long been burdened with the expectations of matching the 1986 World Cup triumph of Diego Maradona, Messi has been enjoying his swansong in Qatar. Both Messi and Mbappe have scored five goals in the World Cup and the Golden Boot winner will most likely be decided between the two of them on Sunday
There hasn’t been a World Cup in history where teammates have been 1-2 for the Golden Boot, however this could all change in the final as PSG's Messi and Mbappe both remain in pole position for the title. If the two are level on goals, the award will go to the player with most assists. Messi currently leads the way with three compared to Mbappe’s two.
Messi’s tally at this World Cup has made him Argentina’s top scorer in World Cup history with 11. Meanwhile, Mbappe has already scored nine in just two World Cup appearances, compared to Messi’s five.
The Argentine’s performances in this tournament have seen him set another record in World Cup history, registering the most number of goal contributions since records began in 1966. With 11 goals in total and eight assists over five tournaments, Messi has overtaken Mioslav Klose (16 goals, 3 assists), Gerd Muller (14 goals, 5 assists) and Brazil’s Ronaldo (15 goals, 4 assists) in the charts.
But Mbappe is no slouch when it comes to records, with his nine goals so far at World Cup tournaments the highest of any player under the age of 24 in history.
Of course there are 20 other players on the football pitch on Sunday who will play a role in the destination of this year’s World Cup. Here are some who may make the difference in the World Cup final in Qatar.
Olivier Giroud has been a revelation in this World Cup tournament, breaking France’s all-time international goalscoring record en route to a four-goal contribution at this tournament. The 36-year-old has the chance to match or beat his rivals for the Golden Boot in the final as he aims to improve upon the 53 goals he has already scored for his national team.
Argentina’s Julian Alvarez was one of the stars of the semi-final against Croatia, as he netted two goals to help send his team into the final. Much will be expected of the 22-year-old, who now has four goals in total this World Cup campaign, as the albiceleste aim to unlock a French defence that has only kept one clean sheet this tournament.
A lot has been said about Antoine Griezmann’s transformation at this World Cup from a key member of the forward line to a box-to-box midfield role where he has been as effective in defence as he has in attack. Against Morocco, all of these qualities were in display and the final stats, which show he created twice as many chances as any other player, demonstrate why he will once again be a key player for France in the final.
Argentina’s run to the final has been helped in no small way by the skill and tenacity of Enzo Fernandez, with the 21-year-old Benfica player adding a knack for goals to the guile he shows in midfield. After a wonder strike against Mexico, Fernandez’s attacking threat will be a cause for concern for France as they aim to retain their World Cup title on Sunday.
Times in CET (GMT + 1)
Sunday 18 December
16:00
Lusail Stadium, Qatar
