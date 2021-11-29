Women’s soccer weekly news: USWNT best Australia, reigning Olympic champions Canada fall to Mexico

This week in women’s football it was all about the international window.

While FIFA 2023 World Cup UEFA qualifiers dominated the action in Europe, other international friendlies took place in stadia across the world, and with some intriguing results. Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions Canada dropped their five-game win-streak in a 2-1 loss against Mexico, while the United States women’s national soccer team (USWNT) found joy against Australia in the first of two friendlies against the future world cup co-hosts.

As we come to the close of 2021 football award's season beckons with the Ballon d’Or Feminin set to be announced tonight (November 29). More on that, and the Best FIFA Football Award nominees, below.

Olympic champs Canada come up short against Mexico

The Canadian women’s soccer team lost its first game as Olympic gold medallists, falling 2-1 to Mexico on Saturday (November 27).

The hosts opened the scoring through Stephany Mayor with a penalty kick on the 19th minute. Then, in the second half, Mexico made it 2-0 after Alicia Cervantes capitalised on a ball to the crossbar that bounced her way, sending it past goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

Olympic gold medallist Jordyn Huitema halved the score in the game’s dying minutes but the goal, matched with the Canucks’ obvious comeback spirit, wasn’t enough to claw the score-line back, handing Canada its first defeat since Japan.

Insistent that the best is still yet to come, the Canadian will go again against their regional rivals in their second exhibition game tomorrow (November 30).

USWNT expose Australia 3-0 Down Under

Not even a lack of a few superstar names could stop a young USWNT team dismantling Australia 3-0 in front of a record crowd in Sydney.

Scores early in each half – the first just 24 seconds into the game by Ashley Hatch - meant the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists stayed firmly in control of the clash from start to finish.

Rose Lavelle tucked away her 18th goal in a US jersey after a sublime assist from Margaret Purce set her up in front of goal on the 49th minute, and when Ellie Carpenter gave away a soft penalty on Lindsey Horan the game was all but over for the Matildas.

The two sides, who both have a tender eye on 2023's World Cup just 18 months away, will meet again for the second leg of their double-header on Tuesday (November 30).

2023 FIFA WWC UEFA Qualifiers: England’s Ellen White marks 100th caps with winning strike

A record breaking 51 European contenders continued in their bids to make the 2023 Women’s World Cup as the third round of qualifying got underway over the weekend.

Two-time Olympian Ellen White, who shot six goals for her Team GB at Tokyo 2020, was back finding net again for England in their qualifying match against Austria. She shot her side’s only goal in the 1-0 victory.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands scraped a 2-2 draw against a defiant Czech Republic thanks to a 93rd-minute equaliser from Stefanie van der Gragt.

Here is a full break-down of the results from FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying matches from last week with the winners highlighted:

North Macedonia 0-11 Northern Ireland

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-3 Denmark

Azerbaijan 0-4 Russia

Kosovo 1-2 Poland

Serbia 3-0 Bulgaria

3-0 Bulgaria Sweden 2-1 Finland

2-1 Finland Portugal 4-0 Israel

4-0 Israel Republic of Ireland 1-1 Slovakia

Belgium 19-0 Armenia

19-0 Armenia Albania 0-7 Norway

Spain 12-0 Faroe Islands

12-0 Faroe Islands Germany 8-0 Turkey

8-0 Turkey Croatia 0-0 Lithuania

Italy 1-2 Switzerland

Cyprus 1-1 Belarus

Slovenia 6-0 Estonia

6-0 Estonia Malta 0-2 Montenegro

Romania 3-0 Moldova

3-0 Moldova Wales 5-0 Greece

5-0 Greece Scotland 1-1 Ukraine

France 6-0 Kazakhstan

6-0 Kazakhstan Czech Repbulic 2-2 Netherlands

England 1-0 Austria

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: India yet to find joy in South America

2022 Women’s Asian Cup hosts India are so far win-less on their current four-nation tour of South America.

The visiting squad of 23, coached by Thomas Dennerby, opened their campaign with a loss 6-1 to Brazil on Thursday (November 25).

In a game that will be remembered as the last played by legendary Brazilian football star Formiga India suffered a bruising defeat at the hands of the 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medallists.

Despite an improved display the visitors once again came up short in last night’s 0-3 clash against Chile. The three changes made to the starting line-up did little to stop the Chileans from having their way in Manaus. An opening score on the 14th minute was then backed up by two quick, successive goals near the game’s close sealing India’s fate.

India will face Venezuela next on December 1 in their third and final match of the tour.

Best FIFA Women’s Player: award season arrives for football’s best

As the final days of 2021 draw ever closer the football world begins to celebrate its brightest stars.

The 2021 Ballon d’Or Feminin will be announced tonight (November 29) at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. 20 players from around the world have been shortlisted with UEFA 2020-21 Women’s Champions League finalists Chelsea and Barcelona leading the way with five nominees each.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions Canada boast three players to have made the final cut including Christine Sinclair, Ashley Lawrence and Jessie Fleming.

Some of the names on tonight’s Ballon d’Or list have also made the cut for The Best FIFA Football Awards.

The Best FIFA Women’s Player is voted for by an international jury comprising of current coaches of all women’s national teams, current captains of all women’s national teams, one specialist journey from each territory by a national team and fans.

The 13 players who have made the shortlist are:

Stina Blackstenius (SWE) Aitana Bonmati (ESP) Lucy Bronze (ENG) Magdalena Eriksson (SWE) Caroline Graham Hansen (NOR) Pernille Harder (DAN) Jenni Hermoso (ESP) So-Yun Ji (KOR) Sam Kerr (AUS) Vivianne Miedema (NED) Alexia Putellas (ESP) Christine Sinclair (CAN) Ellen White (ENG)

You can find out who was nominated for the women’s coach award and the women’s top goalkeeper prize, here.