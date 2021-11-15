Women's soccer weekly news: Hegerberg back in scoring mode, Spirit and Red Stars reach NWSL Championship game

It was a week where USA women's soccer legend Carli Lloyd played her last career game, and Brazil trailblazer Formiga announced that the international against India on 25 November 2021 would be her last, but as two football stars hang up their boots, the sport they are leaving behind is in better health than ever.

This weekend saw the NWSL semi-finals won in North America, some big results in continental tournaments across Asia, Africa, and South America, and late drama in England, but we start our round-up in France following a turbulent week and big loss for one of the European nation's top teams.

Hegerberg helps Lyon thrash PSG to move clear at top

It’s been a difficult week for PSG, who were without Aminata Diallo and Kheira Hamraoui after an incident being investigated by police.

On the pitch, the Paris club were thrashed by domestic rivals and seven-time European champions Olympique Lyonnais Féminin.

Lyon were 6-1 winners in the top-of-the-table clash on Sunday (14th November) to move into a three point lead at the summit of D1 Feminine.

Ada Hegerberg was back amongst the goals for Lyon, scoring twice in that win over PSG, who had Ashley Lawrence red carded in the first half.

They were the Norwegian striker's first goals for her club in 21 months, after almost two years away from the game due to injuries.

Crunch time in UEFA Women’s Champions League

Lyon fans will be hoping she can find the net again for the Group D leaders in the Champions League on Wednesday, as they travel to German side Bayern Munich.

The French club could guarantee top spot and a quarter-final seeding with a win. Defending European champions Barcelona could also seal their place in the last eight if they avoid defeat to Hoffenheim the same night.

Two-time champions Wolfsburg host Juventus in a crucial Group A game on Thursday, and the top two in Group B - PSG and Real Madrid - meet in Spain. Both teams have the chance to book quarter-final berths.

Games from the tournament are available for live TV broadcast and online streaming throughout the 2021/22 season, including on YouTube. More information on the UEFA website here.

Winning record ended in dramatic North London derby

Arsenal saw their perfect start to the English Women’s Super League (WSL) end with a 1-1 draw at North London rivals Tottenham on Saturday.

Spurs are fourth in the table after going close to the biggest win in their history, with Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Shelina Zadorsky in defence, and help from performance psychologist and Olympic hockey champ Helen Richardson-Walsh.

The Gunners had won their previous six games in the competition and remain top, a point above defending champions Chelsea who were 4-0 winners at struggling Manchester City, but Arsenal needed an injury time equaliser from European champion and world cup finallist Vivianne Miedema of the Netherlands.

Spirit and Red Stars to play for NWSL championship

Washington Spirit will face the Chicago Red Stars for the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship crown.

The Spirit took their winning streak to eight games, coming from a goal down to beat OL Reign 2-1 in their semi-final on Sunday (14 November).

Eugenie Le Sommer opened the scoring, before 19 year-old Trinity Rodman - daughter of NBA legend Dennis - equallised for Washington, becoming the youngest goalscorer in the playoffs. Ashley Sanchez got the game winner in the second half, to send the Spirit through to the North American league's title game.

Chicago Red Stars booked their spot with a 2-0 semi-final win at two-time champions Portland Thorns. Katie Johnson and Sarah Woldmoe were the scorers, both long-range efforts.

International scoring record holder and Olympic gold medallist Christine Sinclair was unable to make a difference for the Thorns, who won the NWSL Shield for best regular season record, plus the NWSL Challenge Cup and International Champions Cup earlier in 2021.

The Spirit and Red Stars meet in Louisville, Kentucky next Saturday (20 November) at 12 noon ET (17:00 GMT) with the championship at stake.

Other top women's football around the world

The inaugural CAF Women's Champions League has its first finallists. Hasaacas Ladies from Ghana beat Moroccan side ASFAR 2-1 in the first game of the Cairo semi-final double-header on Monday (15 November), before Guinea's Malabo Kings face Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa for the right to meet them in the final of Egypt 2021.

The semi-finallists are set for the Copa Libertadores Femenina in South America, with Ferroviaria of Brazil taking on Santa Fe of Colombia on Monday (15 November), before Nacional of Uruguay play Brazilian side Corinthians on Tuesday.

The second edition of the AFC Women's Club Championship was won by Amman Club of Jordan, who beat Iran's Shahrdari Sirjan 2-1 to take top Asian honours.

Your weekly golden moment

Every week we'll be sharing a top football moment from the Olympic archives, and with Christine Sinclair and Quinn both being knocked out of the NSWL playoffs at the semi-final stage, here's a reminder of what a great season it has been for the Canadians, who won Tokyo 2020 gold in 2021.

Have a watch of the women's final in full below.