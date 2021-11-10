“Legend of our game!" Formiga announces retirement from Brazil national football team

Formiga will play a farewell football match for Brazil against India on 25 November 2021.

The 43-year-old has represented her nation in seven consecutive Women's World Cups and at seven Olympic Games.

“The legendary Formiga will say goodbye to the women’s national team,” the official Brazil federation account said on Instagram. “It is a historic moment for a life dedicated to the yellow shirt and to soccer. We love you.”

Formiga played a total of 233 matches for Brazil. Her first Olympic appearance was in 1996 at the Games in Atlanta. Brazil took Olympic silver medals home in 2004 and 2008. Prior to Tokyo 2020, she had confirmed that the Olympics in Japan would be her last major tournament.

Formiga: A brilliant football career for the Brazil national team

Formiga made her international debut as a substitute, aged 17, at the 1995 Women’s World Cup. By the time of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, she had become a regular first team player.

She played in midfield and earned her nickname, which literally means ‘ant’ in Portuguese, because of her unselfish style of play. Formiga’s birth-name is Miraildes Maciel Mota.

Aged 43 years and four months, her appearance at the Tokyo 2020 Games, made her the oldest player to play at the Women’s Olympic Football tournament. Fellow Brazilian, Meg, had held the record from the 1996 Olympics when she was aged 40 years and seven months.

Formiga playing aged 17 at the Olympics in 1996 Picture by Bongarts

Formiga: Coaxed out of retirement before

These records were made possible because she was persuaded back into the team after a break from the national team.

She specifically returned to make sure Brazil qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. And then became inspired to break even more records.

“I only came out of retirement due to necessity,” she said according to FIFA.

“The Selecao didn’t have anybody in my position, anyone who played in my style. The coach said he needed me. The Selecao needed to qualify for the World Cup.

“I spoke to Vadao. I gave it a lot thought. The thought of Brazil missing out of the World Cup, it weighed heavily on me and eventually I decided to help. I had no intention to carry on and play in the World Cup, but breaking barriers spurs me on.”

Her influence did help them qualify for the tournament in France, and progress to the quarter-finals, where they were beaten by the hosts.

Formiga retires without a World Cup trophy on her honours list. Brazil have also never won an Olympic gold medal in women’s football.

Mia Hamm [left] and Formiga [right] during gold medal match from Athens 2004 Picture by 2004 Getty Images

Formiga: Reaction from social media

Some top football accounts praised Formiga on social media.

“Legend of our game! Congrats Formiga on an amazing career,” two-time Olympic gold medallist Mia Hamm said on Twitter.

The USWNT said on Twitter: “A legend of the game and a truly remarkable career. Congratulations, Formiga!”

Carli Lloyd echoed the sentiment also saying on Twitter, “Legend. So much respect for you!! Amazing player and career. All the best in your future!”