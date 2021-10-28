AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: India drawn in Group A with China, Chinese Taipei and Iran

India have been drawn in a tough Group A, featuring eight-time champions China, three-time winners Chinese Taipei and debutants Iran, in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022.

The tournament will be held from January 20 to February 6 next year across venues in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

As hosts, India gained automatic qualification for the 2022 edition of the AFC Asian Cup and will be playing the tournament for the first time since 2003.

The Indian women’s football team’s best showing at the continental showpiece has been runners up finishes in 1979 and 1983.

The official draw of the tournament was held at Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Indian women find themselves in a tough group. China are eight-time champions and finished third in the last edition held in 2018. Chinese Taipei are three-time winners with a hat-trick from 1977 to 1981.

As per current FIFA rankings, China, world No. 17, are the top ranked nation in the group followed by world No. 40 Chinese Taipei. India and Iran are ranked 57th and 72nd, respectively, in the latest standings.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup has been extended to 12 teams from the eight in the 2018 edition.

The teams have been divided into three groups of four teams each. In the group stage, each team will play the other once.

The top two teams from each group progress directly to the quarter-finals while the third-placed teams will play each other in a ranking round to determine the final two teams for the last eight.

The tournament will progress in a regular knockout format after that with the final scheduled for February 6.

Reigning champions Japan, along with South Korea, Myanmar and Vietnam, make up Group C while 2010 champions Australia, 1983 champions Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines are in Group B.

All matches in the tournament will be played behind closed doors as a precaution against COVID-19.