Indian women’s football team loses 6-1 to Brazil

The women’s Indian football team put up a spirited performance but lost to Brazil 6-1 in the first match of the four-nation tournament in Manaus on Friday morning.

This was the first time an Indian football team, male or female, faced Brazil in an international competition.

Manisha Kalyan was the goal-scorer for India, while Borges Ariadina scored a brace and Oliveira Debinha, Costa Giovana, Ferraz Keroline and Ferreira Geyse got a goal each for Brazil.

The Indian eves were down by a goal in the first minute of the game after the home team’s captain Oliveira Debinha slotted in a rebound from Indian keeper Aditi Chauhan.

However, India’s brightest moment of the match came seven minutes later when Manisha Kalyan scored the equaliser through a counter-attack.

Collecting the ball from her own half, Manisha Kalyan darted through the left wing of the other half and slammed the ball into the bottom corner of the far post to level the score.

Brazil, however, went into the break with a 2-1 lead after Giovana Costa scored in the 36th minute.

The second half, unlike the first, was a lopsided affair.

Brazil, currently ranked seven in the world – 50 places above India – scored four more goals after the break, with two of them coming in a space of three minutes.

Borges Ariadina scored the third goal for the team in yellow in the 52nd minute, followed by Ferraz Keroline making it 4-1 in the 55th.

The Indian defence faced regular challenges and Geyse Ferreira, who assisted the fourth goal, slammed the fifth one from a close range in the 76th minute.

Five minutes later, Borges Ariadina netted her second of the night to make it 6-1.

The match also marked the end of Brazilian legend Formiga’s stellar career that saw her playing seven consecutive women's World Cups and seven Olympic Games.

Formiga, 43, only came on as a substitute with some 15 minutes left in the play.

India are playing the four-nation tournament as part of their preparations for next year’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup. They will next face Chile on November 29.