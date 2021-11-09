Indian women’s football team to play four-nation tourney in Brazil

The Indian women’s football team will play a four-nation tournament featuring Brazil, Chile and Venezuela in Manaus, Brazil, starting November 25.

The competition is part of the Indian women’s football team’s preparation for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 to be held in India, early next year.

The Ashalata Devi-led Indian side will open its campaign against the hosts and former World Cup runners-up Brazil, followed by Chile on November 28 and Venezuela on December 1.

All three countries are currently ranked higher than the 57th-placed Indian women’s football team in the FIFA women’s rankings. Brazil are ranked seventh, Chile 37th and Venezuela 56th. This will be the first time that the Indian women’s team will play a team from South America.

Indian women have had plenty of gametime in the last two months, with trips to the UAE, Bahrain and Sweden for friendly matches under new coach Thomas Dennerby.

The Indian women’s football team also played two friendlies in Uzbekistan in April.

India have been drawn with China, Chinese Taipei and Iran in Group A of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022, which features the 12 best teams from the continent.

Indian women’s football team tournament in Brazil schedule and fixtures

November 25, Thursday: Brazil vs India

November 28, Sunday: India vs Chile

December 1, Wednesday: India vs Venezuela