England and Wales meet for the first time in FIFA World Cup history on Tuesday (29 November). Discover the two teams' shared history.
Wales and England meet in their final game of Group B at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday (29 November).
Despite it marking the 104th meeting of these two nations, it will be the first time they've played one another in the history of this tournament.
England are in pole position to qualify as they sit top of the group on four points, one ahead of Iran. But for Wales, it is an all-or-nothing affair as anything less than a win will guarantee their exit.
Even with three points on Tuesday, results elsewhere would have to fall in their favour in order to progress to the round of 16.
A draw will likely be enough for England, especially after their 6-2 thumping of Iran in their group opener - but going through as the top placed group would not be certain without a win.
Of the 104 previous meetings between England and Wales, who holds the upper hand? Read to find out the exact head-to-head record between the two teams.
The last competitive meeting between these two sides came at the European Championships back in 2016.
There were a lot of memorable moments from that tournament six years ago.
In the second of their group games, Welsh frontman Gareth Bale put The Dragons on the front foot with a long-range free-kick that got the better of Joe Hart.
Searching for a way back into the game, both Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge entered the fray for England.
Just before the hour mark, it would be Vardy who levelled the score.
In a moment fitting for a fierce rivarly, a late strike from Sturridge would snatch all three points for the English side in the dying moments, breaking Welsh hearts.
While both made it out of the group, England suffered a shock defeat to Iceland in the round of 16, while Wales enjoyed a surprise run to the semifinals where they were knocked out by eventual champions Portugal.
Tuesday evening will see Wales play England for the 104th time in their history.
Gareth Southgate's side will take confidence going into the encounter knowing they hold the upper hand when it comes to head-to-head results.
England have won 68 of their previous meetings, losing just 14 and drawing 21 against Welsh opposition.
They are currently on their longest unbeaten stretch over their rivals since 1920, when a 2-1 away win ended a seven game winning streak.
England's dominance in this fixture means that captain Bale and his teammates would have to record a first win over the Three Lions since 1984 should they want to give themselves a chance of progressing.
The Group B encounter between Wales and England will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar.
Kick-off is scheduled for 10pm local time on Tuesday 29 November. That's 7pm GMT, 2pm Eastern Time (EST), 1pm Central Time (CST) and 11am Pacific Time (PST).
