Wales and England meet in their final game of Group B at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday (29 November).

Despite it marking the 104th meeting of these two nations, it will be the first time they've played one another in the history of this tournament.

England are in pole position to qualify as they sit top of the group on four points, one ahead of Iran. But for Wales, it is an all-or-nothing affair as anything less than a win will guarantee their exit.

Even with three points on Tuesday, results elsewhere would have to fall in their favour in order to progress to the round of 16.

A draw will likely be enough for England, especially after their 6-2 thumping of Iran in their group opener - but going through as the top placed group would not be certain without a win.

Of the 104 previous meetings between England and Wales, who holds the upper hand? Read to find out the exact head-to-head record between the two teams.