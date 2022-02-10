Top facts about the women's super G at Beijing 2022

The super G is the first speed event in the women's alpine skiing programme at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The race is scheduled on Friday (11 February) at 11:00 local time (4:00 CET, 19:00 PST on Thursday) and will take place on the 'Rock' course at the Beijing National Ski Centre in Yanqing.

Defending champion Ester Ledecka became the first athlete to win two gold medals at the same Olympics in two snow disciplines (alpine skiing and snowboard) at PyeongChang 2018

Ledecka, the first Czech alpine skier to clinch an Olympic gold medal, could make even more history in Beijing after retaining her title in the snowboard parallel slalom.

Since first held in 1988, no woman has ever won two consecutive Olympic golds in this event. Three Austrian women have won three of the last four Olympic super G titles (Michaela Dorfmeister, Andrea Fischbacher, Anna Fenninger Veith).

Women's Super G at Beijing 2022: Stars to watch

Federica Brignone (ITA): The two-time Olympic medallist leads the World Cup standings with three wins (St. Moritz, Zauchense, Garmisch-Partenkirchen)

Elena Curtoni (ITA): The 31-year-old is having her best season to date with three World Cup podiums, including a win in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Lara Gut Behrami (SUI): Reigning world champion, World Cup globe winner in 2021, this season she has claimed a first (St. Moritz) and second place (Lake Louise). Fourth at PyeongChang 2018.

Tamara Tippler (AUT): Nine super G World Cup wins in career, this season she has collected two podiums (second in Cortina, third in Garmisch-Partenkirchen).

Corinne Suter (SUI): Two-time world medallist, this season she's stepped on the podium in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee (Austria).

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA): Bronze medallist at the 2021 world championships in Cortina, the American has claimed two World Cup podiums, both in St. Moritz.