Simone Biles, Lindsey Vonn lead support for Mikaela Shiffrin after slalom elimination

From seven-time Olympic medallist Simone Biles to alpine skiing legend Lindsey Vonn: There's been an outpouring of support on social media for Mikaela Shiffrin.

The American failed to finish her second event in a row at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games after skidding out of control five second into the opening run of the women's slalom on Wednesday (9 February).

After being eliminated from the event, Shiffrin looked visibly distraught as she sat on the side of the course, bowing her hands on her knees.

Gymnastics' superstar Biles, who had received words of encouragement from Shiffrin when she withdrew mid-session from the team final event at Tokyo 2020, shared three hearts on her Twitter account.

2010 Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn, who was co-commentating the race for NBC, wrote: "Gutted for Mikaela Shiffrin but this does not take away from her storied career and what she can and will accomplish going forward. Keep your head high."

NFL's Denver Broncos placekicker Brandon McManus shared a 'Keep Your Head Up' with the six-time world champion.

"You're still our hero," was the message from U.S. Ski and Snowboard.