Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in support of Mikaela Shiffrin: 'We are just normal human beings'

Olympic alpine medallist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is the latest high-profile athlete to speak out in support of Mikaela Shiffrin, following messages of encouragement from Olympic champions Simone Biles and Lindsey Vonn.

The American crashed out for the second time in as many events just a few seconds into the first run of the women's slalom at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Olympics.

"The pressure we all put on individuals in sports are enormous, so let’s give the same amount of support back...," the 29-year-old Norwegian wrote on Instagram. Shiffrin and him made their relationship public last year.

"It’s all about the balance and we are just normal human beings!!!" - Aleksander Aamodt Kilde

Kilde posted a picture of Shiffrin sitting down in the snow with her head buried between her knees:

"When you look at this picture you can make up so many statements, meanings and thoughts. Most of you probably look at it saying: “she has lost it”, “she can’t handle the pressure” or “what happened?”… Which makes me frustrated, because all I see is a top athlete doing what a top athlete does!

"It’s a part of the game and it happens," he continued, adding a "I love you Kaela" at the end of his post.

Shiffrin had said she plans to compete in all six events at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Centre with the next race being the Super G on Friday (9 February).

"I will try to re-set again. Maybe try to re-set better this time but I also don't know how to do better because I just don't," the American admitted.

"I have never been in this position before and I don't know how to handle it."

