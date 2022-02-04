Shiffrin reveals that she's considering all six events at Beijing 2022

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is considering entering all six events of the alpine skiing programme at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The American had previously stated that her goal was to compete in all five individual events: giant slalom, slalom, Super G, downhill and alpine combined.

The latest addition to her schedule would be the mixed team parallel event:

"The parallel event is a possibility at this point. We're trying to kind of get confirmation of which athletes are planning to stay and do it," Shiffrin said in an audio press conference recorded by U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

The mixed team parallel has made its Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018, and each of the 16 teams may include up to six skiers, with only four of them (two men and two women) competing in every round of the knock-out format.

Shiffrin said that she doesn't intend to take any opportunity away from her teammates who were planning to enter the event scheduled on 19 February.

"We have plenty of depth...I don't feel like I have to do it. I want all my teammates who have come this far and earned their sport, I want them to feel they have their moment as well."

Shiffrin: No shortage of races to compete in!

The three-time overall World Cup winner said she hasn't decided yet whether to enter the downhill.

"I think we're going to have to wait for the downhill training runs to see how basically we stack up. It's like going to be a mini qualifier," she said, mentioning that she will feature in at least one practice session.

"That's going to be a decision we make when we get there. There's not a lot of reason why I wouldn't do the downhill unless the schedule changes and fatigue starts playing a role, then it becomes a safety risk. But otherwise I don't see a whole lot of reason why I wouldn't do it.

"So I'm not going to have like a shortage of races to compete in!"

The American could potentially walk away with a total of six Olympic medals, which would be unprecedented in the sport.

Shiffrin, who won two golds and one silver, is just three medals away from the joint women's record of six medals held by Anja Parson and Janica Kostelic.

In 2002 the Croatian legend became the only woman to win four alpine skiing medals (including three golds) in one Olympics.

Shiffrin: Disappointment if I walk away with no medal

Shiffrin admitted that in this Games there'll be more variables to factor in than usual.

On top of slopes and a type of snow that has never been tested before in World Cup, the wind could also affect results, as it happened during the second practice day of the men's downhill, when strong gusts were felt by some racers at the Yanqing National Ski Centre.

"I feel like you just have to take what you can get. And there is going to be a huge element of just crossing your fingers during this Games," the 26-year-old explained

"But having said that, no matter what, good skiing is always your best chance at any level of success. So if you want to get a medal here, you better ski well, because the surface is legit and the hills are not easy.

"And if somebody gets a tailwind or somebody gets a headwind, there's going to be definitely some of the conditions playing a factor in what happens with results. But you can only hope that either you get lucky or at least you don't get unlucky and control what you can control."

Asked what disappointment would look like to her, Shiffrin said that she could give a better answer at the end of the Games, but admitted: "There's going to be some level of disappointment if I walk away with no medal."

"I don't actually think it's possible to walk away from this Olympics or any Olympics... I've never in my life had three weeks where I had no regrets and no disappointments at all. So definitely can't be expecting that at the Olympics."

Mikaela Shiffrin: Schedule at Beijing 2022?

Shiffrin will be making her debut on Monday 7 February in the women's giant slalom (First run at 10:15 local time which is 02:15GMT or 18:15 on the evening of the 6th February in California), where she will try to defend her title from PyeongChang 2018.

Two days later she will race the slalom (9 February, first run at 10:15 local time, which is 02:15GMT or 18:15 on the evening of the 8th February in California) and on Friday 11 the American will compete in the Super G (11:00 local time).

It's still unsure if the double Olympic champion will be at the starting gate of the women's downhill on Tuesday 15 February (11:00 local time), while she's be one of the favourites for gold at the combined event on Thursday 17 (Downhill starts at 10:30 local time).

The full competition schedule for alpine ski events is here, with timings for your local region.