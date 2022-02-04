Kilde leads second downhill training run in windy conditions at Beijing 2022

Fierce gusts of wind and freezing temperatures have affected the second training session of the men's Olympic downhill at the Beijing 2022 Games.

The start of the practice at the National Alpine ski centre in Yanqing on Friday (4 February) was delayed by an hour due to gusts of up to 61km/h and many skiers had their face heavily covered to protect themselves from temperatures as low as -23C, plus windchill.

Ranking seventh after the first training session, World Cup downhill leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde posted the fastest time on the challenging Rock course once training did get underway.

The Norwegian clocked 1 minute, 43.72 seconds. Austria's Max Franz was second, just 0.06 seconds behind.

Canadian speedster Broderick Thompson, brother of Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic ski cross champion Marielle, was third, 0.20 seconds off the pace.

The top 22 racers finished within a second of Kilde's leading time. Canada's Brodie Seger was the first competitor to crash out during these first two days of practice.

A view of the Downhill Olympic course at the National Alpine Ski Centre Picture by 2022 Getty Images

One more training session is due to be held, on Saturday, when the weather conditions are expected to improve.

The men’s downhill opens the Alpine competition on Sunday (6 February), with women's racing starting the following day with the giant slalom.

Beijing 2022 officially begins with the Opening Ceremony on Friday 4 February, but the first sports events have begun. You can follow all the action in the Olympics.com live blog, here.

Beijing 2022 - Men's Downhill second training - Results

1. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) 1:43.72

2. Max Franz (AUT) +0.06

3. Broderick Thompson (CAN) +0.20

4. Miha Hrobat (SLO) +0.43

5. Dominik Paris (ITA) +0.47

6. Niels Hintermann (SUI) +0.48

7. Adur Etxezarreta (ESP) + 0.54

8. Romed Baumann (GER) +0.55

9. Christof Innerhofer (ITA) +0.57

10. Beat Feuz (SUI) +0.58