Men's Downhill: Switzerland's Rogentin leads first training run

Swiss alpine skier Stefan Rogentin clocked the fastest time in the first official training run of the Beijing 2022 men's Olympic downhill on Thursday (3 February).

It was a sunny day with low wind and conditions were below-freezing level at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre, and the majority of the athletes skipped gates over the 3,1252m course.

The 27-year-old crossed the finish line in 1:44.00 seconds.

Spain's Adur Etxezarreta, who had never finished better than 47th in a World Cup downhill, posted the second best time, 0.08 seconds off the pace.

Sochi 2014 two-time medallist Christof Innerhofer of Italy was the third fastest skier to complete the course, a further 0.18 seconds back,

The brand new 'Rock' track, which has not been part of the World Cup circuit previously, proved to be technical and challenging as expected, but most of the skiers at the starting gate used the first of three practice days to learn the course and test lines and equipment.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway, the current leader of the World Cup downhill standings, was seventh, 0.41 seconds behind Rogentin's time.

The men's downhill at the Winter Games is scheduled to open the Alpine programme on Sunday 6 February.

Beijing 2022 officially begins with the Opening Ceremony on Friday 4 February, but the first sports events have begun. You can follow all the action in the Olympics.com live blog, here.

A view of the Downhill Olympic course at the National Alpine Ski Centre Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Beijing 2022 - Men's Downhill first training - Results

1. Stefan Rogentin (SUI) 1:44.00

2. Adur Etxezarreta (ESP) +0.08

3. Christof Innerhofer (ITA) +0.26

4. Matthieu Bailet (FRA) +0.27

5. James Crawford (CAN) +0.34

6. Simon Jocher (GER) +0.39

7. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) +0.41

8. Loic Meillard (SUI) +0.45

8. Romed Baumann (GER) +0.45

10. Max Franz (AUT) +0.53