Beijing 2022 USA daily top picks: When to catch Team USA's stars in action during the Winter Olympics

It's time for the world's best winter athletes to gather once more as the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 rolls around.

Team USA will of course be strongly represented by 222 athletes in Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou during the 17 days of the Games – plus two additional days of competition before the day of the Opening Ceremony.

But what are the top Team USA picks you can look forward to from each sport on each day?

Olympics.com has picked out one daily highlight featuring American athletes to watch on a daily basis. All times below are in China Standard Time, unless otherwise stated (deduct 13 hours for Eastern Time and 16 hours for Pacific time). Schedule details are subject to change at short notice.

2 February 2022

Team USA gets underway in Beijing two days prior to the Opening Ceremony as mixed doubles curling competition begins.

The curlers will be in action on the ice sheets at the modified Beijing National Aquatics Centre, or 'Ice Cube' (formerly the 'Water Cube'), which hosted the swimming events during Beijing 2008.

Curling - Persinger and Plys begin gold quest

Ah, curling. Do you remember the hype from PyeongChang 2018?

Team USA's men led by John Shuster won gold, Mr. T from the A-Team got really invested, and everyone loved learning about the sport.

Get ready to brush up – get it? – on the rules, as Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys start their mixed doubles tournament against Australia, represented by Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt.

It's Australia's first time in an Olympic curling medal event, but Gill and Hewitt are coached by Canada's John Morris – the defending champion in the event who will also be competing this year – and nothing is ever guaranteed in mixed doubles.

Catch Team Persinger/Plys in action at 20:05 local time (7:05am ET, 4:05am PT).

3 February 2022

There's more curling on the docket today with not one but two games for Team Persinger/Plys, against Italy at 9:05 and then defending bronze medal winners Norway at 14:05 local time.

But the highlight of the day is no doubt on the hockey ice as the women's national team gets underway.

Ice hockey - Coyne Schofield, Knight & co. begin gold medal defense

The PyeongChang 2018 champions are back.

Remember that gold medal final from four years ago? Against Canada, trailing in the third period, a late goal to tie the game, and that big shootout stop from Maddie Rooney to clinch the gold?

It all starts over anew here, as Team USA, captained by Kendall Coyne Schofield, takes on Finland at 21:10 (8:10am ET, 5:10am PT).

It's a tantalising rematch of the 2021 World Championships semi-final, and no doubt Team USA will want to start on the right foot.

4 February 2022

It's the big day of the Opening Ceremony, which will take place at the Beijing National Stadium – the Bird's Nest – starting at 20:00 (7am ET, 4am PT).

Look for Team USA to march in not right near the end as usually happens. Instead, with the order being dictated by Chinese character strokes, Team USA will enter somewhere just after halfway through the parade.

Before that happens in the evening, there's still action to pay attention to, Team USA fans. Persinger and Plys are back for one more curling draw at 13:35 against Team Sweden, for those interested, but no doubt the highlight of the day is the start of the figure skating competitions.

Figure skating - Team event begins

It's the third edition of the Olympic team event, and this is a figure skating gold medal Team USA has yet to win.

At Sochi 2014, it was the hosts Russia who won the title before Canada clinched gold four years ago in Korea.

Team USA is one of 10 teams taking part in the event, and on 4 February there will be three segments: the men's short at 10:02 (9:02pm ET day before, 6:02pm PT day before), the rhythm dance at 11:41 (10:41pm ET day before, 7:41pm PT day before), and the pairs short at 13:22 (12:22am ET, 9:22pm PT day before).

The teams haven't been finalised yet – not all qualified skaters will be selected for the team event and, even then, the same skaters do not need to take part in both the short and free programs in the team event.

All that adds an additional level of strategy and intrigue to what is already one of the most popular winter sports.

5 February 2022

The first medals are awarded today – and Team USA has a real shot at winning one. There will be six medal finals, although the U.S. will realistically be looking at the very first of those finals for their best chance at a first-day medal.

Also today, Jamie Anderson begins her quest for a snowboard slopestyle three-peat in the qualifying rounds from 10:45 (9:45pm ET day before, 6:45pm PT day before).

Cross-country skiing - All eyes on Diggins

In 2018, Jessie Diggins made history alongside Kikkan Randall as the first Americans to win Olympic gold in cross-country skiing, when they triumphed in the team sprint event.

That year, Diggins finished fifth in the individual women's skiathlon – in which athletes have to ski half of the 15km race in the classical style and the other half freestyle.

Since then she has gone on to produce some of the best skiing of her career, winning the Distance and overall World Cup titles in 2020–21, clinching the prestigious Tour de Ski along the way.

Her event is the very first of the Games that will award medals, and it starts at 15:45 (2:45am ET, 11:45pm PT day before).

All medal events

Biathlon

17:00–18:15: Mixed relay 4x6km

Cross-country skiing

15:45–16:35: W 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon

Freestyle skiing

19:30–20:55: M moguls final

Ski jumping

18:45–19:20: W normal hill individual 1st round; 19:35–20:08: W normal hill individual final round

Speed skating

16:30–17:51: W 3000m

Short track speed skating

20:23–21:34: Mixed team relay quarter-finals, semi-finals, Final B, Final A

6 February 2022

More medal chances come for Team USA on Sunday, February 6, as competition shifts into high gear.

With the first two runs having taken place the day before, Chris Mazdzer – a silver medallist from PyeongChang four years ago who had to rely on a discretionary selection to make the team this time around – will hope to be well-placed in the men's luge competition, which sees run 3 at 19:30 (6:30am ET, 3:30am PT) before the medal run at 21:15 (8:15am ET, 5:15am PT).

He isn't the only major medal hope today, however.

Snowboard – Jamie Anderson goes for history

She's a seven-time Winter X Games slopestyle gold medallist, the two-time reigning Olympic champion from both Sochi and PyeongChang, and a two-time World medallist.

Jamie Anderson will go for a three-peat in women's snowboard slopestyle at 09:30 (8:30pm ET day before, 5:30pm PT day before) if she makes it past the qualifying rounds from Saturday.

No snowboarder has won three golds in a row at the Olympic Games, with Shaun White the only athlete to have won three golds, taking men's halfpipe glory in 2006, 2010, and 2018. Anderson could therefore make history in the sport's young Olympic history in Beijing.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–13:19: M downhill

Cross-country skiing

15:00–16:35: M 15km + 15km skiathlon

Freestyle skiing

19:30–20:55: W moguls final

Luge

21:15–21:59: M singles run 4

Snowboard

09:30–10:49: W snowboard slopestyle final

Ski jumping

19:00–19:45: M normal hill individual 1st round; 20:00–20:33: M normal hill individual final round

Speed skating

16:30–18:15: M 5000m

7 February 2022

It's potentially another huge day for Team USA with medal prospects on the slopes and on the ice.

The figure skating team event will come to a dramatic conclusion with the pairs (09:22), ice dance (10:36), and women's singles (11:37) free programs. Expect the Americans to be in the hunt for a medal, although stopping Team ROC, with its firepower in the women's singles, will be a tough ask.

Team Persinger/Plys, the curlers, will conclude their round-robin games against the world champion Great Britain (Jenn Dodds and Bruce Mouat) at 09:05 (8:05pm ET day before, 5:05pm PT day before). The semi-finals follow later in the day, if they qualify.

Red Gerard, the defending Olympic champion in men's snowboard slopestyle, sets out to hang on to his gold medal in the final of that event at 12:00 (11:00pm ET day before, 8:00pm PT day before).

And there's also a potential medal in speed skating through Brittany Bowe in 1500m action at 16:30 (5:30am ET, 2:30am PT).

But our top pick for the day is on the racing slopes.

Alpine skiing - Shiffrin defends giant slalom gold

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is in action in Yanqing today as she attempts to retain her women's giant slalom crown.

Shiffrin has won two giant slalom World Cup races in four starts this season, and prefers the technical events, so should be a force to be reckoned with.

However, there is one great leveller – none of the skiers will have raced on the piste in a major race before.

The first run takes place at 10:15, with the second at 13:45 (12:45am ET, 9:45pm PT day before).

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:15–11:55: W giant slalom run 1; 13:45–15:39: W giant slalom run 2

Biathlon

17:00–18:40: W 15km individual

Figure skating

09:22–10:09: Team event, pairs free skate; 10:36–11:15: Team event, ice dance free dance; 11:37–12:21: Team event, women's singles free skate

Snowboard

12:00–13:19: M snowboard slopestyle final

Ski jumping

19:45–20:36: Mixed team 1st round; 20:51–21:27: Mixed team final round

Speed skating

16:30–17:50: Women's 1500m

Short track speed skating

19:30–20:51: Women's 500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, Final B, Final A; 19:44–21:04: Men's 1000m quarter-finals, semi-finals, Final B, Final A

8 February 2022

The day after his 36th birthday, speed skater Joey Mantia will be hoping to finally win his first Olympic medal. The three-time world champion goes in the men's 1500m final at 18:30 (5:30am ET, 2:30am PT), one of potentially five events Team USA have a realistic medal hope in on February 8.

Jessie Diggins is back in action in the cross-country individual sprint, with qualifications at 16:00 and the elimination races starting at 18:30.

Curling's Team Persinger/Plys, if they've made it this far, could be involved in the mixed doubles medal matches at 14:05 (bronze) or 20:05 (gold/silver).

Team USA's lugers are back again, this time with Summer Britcher leading the women's charge with the third run at 19:50 and medal run at 21:35.

And, in the air – kind of – Maggie Voisin will be hoping to clinch the first-ever Olympic freeski big air gold medal at 10:00 (9:00pm ET day before, 6:00pm PT day before).

There's also the start of the individual figure skating events, with Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, and Jason Brown leading Team USA's charge in the men's singles.

The men's short program takes place at 09:22 (8:22pm ET day before, 5:22pm PT day before).

But the highlight we've picked for today, which also comes on the ice, comes from the Wukesong Sports Arena.

Ice hockey - USA vs Canada in likely preview of final

There simply isn't a bigger clash in international women's hockey.

The top two teams in the world and perennial Olympic and World Championship finalists, the United States and Canada, go head-to-head for the first time in this tournament in the preliminary round at 12:10 (11:10pm ET day before, 8:10pm PT day before).

With all five teams from their Group A guaranteed a spot in the quarter-finals, you might be forgiven for thinking very little rests on the line. But you would think wrong.

Depending on how the round-robin shakes out, these two teams will likely meet again in the final (or semi-final, in a less likely scenario). So this would be an appetiser ahead of the main course, albeit with the same amount of strength of feeling that always goes into this rivalry clash.

With bragging rights on the line – at least until the knockout rounds – this will be one to watch.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–13:14: M super-G

Biathlon

16:30–18:15: M 20km individual

Cross-country skiing

18:30–20:00: W sprint freestyle quarter-finals, semi-finals, final; 18:55–20:14: M sprint freestyle quarter-finals, semi-finals, final

Curling

14:05–16:00: Mixed doubles bronze medal game; 20:05–22:00: Mixed doubles gold medal game

Freestyle skiing

10:00–11:05: W freeski big air final

Luge

21:35–22:19: W singles run 4

Snowboard

14:30–15:57: W parallel giant slalom 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final; 14:48–16:03: M parallel giant slalom 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Speed skating

18:30–19:50: M 1500m

9 February 2022

Did anyone order a packed day of action? Because that's exactly what's in store today for Team USA fans, even without any figure skating action.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Shaun White are both in action, while defending champion John Shuster's curling rink gets its tournament underway, the doubles lugers take their shot at a medal, and the ever-unpredictable snowboard cross finals are held for the women.

White, likely in his last Olympic appearance, is in snowboard halfpipe qualification action from 12:30 (11:30pm ET day before, 8:30pm PT day before), before the boardercross athletes, led by Lindsey Jacobellis, go for gold from 14:30 (1:30am ET, 10:30pm PT day before).

While Team USA doesn't play until the day after, the men's hockey competition also begins today.

Today's top pick? We have to go back to the slopes and Mikaela Shiffrin.

Alpine skiing - All eyes on Shiffrin in favoured slalom event

The women's slalom at 10:15 (first run) and 13:45 (second run) is the day's alpine skiing event and everyone will be watching to see whether Shiffrin can regain her Olympic crown in this discipline.

Shiffrin was the 2014 Olympic slalom champion before surprisingly finishing fourth in PyeongChang in what is her favoured event. She is a four-time world champion in slalom and the bulk of her World Cup wins and podiums have come in this discipline.

Katharina Liensberger (Austria) and Petra Vlhová (Slovakia) will be among those to provide the sternest tests for the American.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:15–11:50: W slalom run 1; 13:45–15:29: W slalom run 2

Freestyle skiing

11:00–12:05: M freeski big air final

Luge

20:20–20:56: Doubles run 1; 21:35–22:14: Doubles run 2

Nordic combined

16:00–16:51: Individual Gundersen normal hill/10km ski jumping; 19:00–19:35: Individual Gundersen normal hill/10km cross-country

Snowboard

14:30–16:00: W snowboard cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Short track speed skating

19:00–21:28: M 1500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, final B, final A

10 February 2022

There's so much on tap today, from the men's hockey team finally hitting the ice against hosts China at 21:10 (8:10am ET, 5:10am PT) to another potential medal for Jessie Diggins in the cross-country women's 10km Classical at 15:00 (2am ET, 11pm PT day before).

Tabitha Peterson and her curling rink will also get their first outings, but there are not one, but two big Team USA events we've selected as highlights on February 10.

Figure skating - Who will be the next men's Olympic champion?

Men's singles figure skating concludes with the free skate at 09:37 (8:37pm ET day before, 5:37pm PT day before) with the top echelon of skaters seeking to replace Japan's Hanyu Yuzuru as champion.

That includes Team USA's very own Nathan Chen, who has finished ahead of Hanyu at every head-to-head meeting they've had since the last Olympics, when Hanyu won his second gold medal.

Hanyu himself will no doubt be in the running for a third consecutive title – but the gap to his rivals appears to have narrowed over the last few years.

Chen went unbeaten in international competition for over four years after his disappointment at PyeongChang 2018 when he finished third at October's Skate America Grand Prix event.

But he's since rebounded, and will no doubt hope to be on top form to see off Hanyu and take gold.

Snowboard - Chloe Kim set to shine in halfpipe

She was one of the faces of Team USA four years ago in PyeongChang, and could very well be again in Beijing.

Chloe Kim has the task of defending her snowboard halfpipe gold medal, four years after she became the youngest female Olympic champion in the discipline.

Team USA has not one, but likely two medal hopes in the event which starts at 09:30 (8:30pm ET day before, 5:30pm PT day before) – Maddie Mastro will hope to also be on the podium.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:30–12:45: M combined downhill; 14:15–15:59: M combined slalom

Cross-country skiing

15:00–16:30: W 10km classic

Freestyle skiing

19:00–20:15: Mixed team aerials final

Figure skating

09:38–13:27: M singles free skating

Luge

21:30–22:38: Team relay

Snowboard

09:30–10:49: W snowboard halfpipe final; 14:00–15:25: M snowboard cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Speed skating

20:00–21:16: W 5000m

11 February 2022

One name is going to dominate the Olympic headlines for Team USA today: Shaun White.

While the curlers will again be in action – notably, John Shuster and co. have to face Great Britain's World Championships silver medal rink led by Bruce Mouat at 09:05 – most American attention will be on White.

That, of course, assuming he's made it through the qualification rounds, something that based on recent results should have happened but isn't a definite lock.

Snowboard - Shaun White to bow out with another medal?

If he's made it through to the final, there's no doubt that White, in his final Olympics, will be the focus on February 11.

White, who is now 35, has been a mainstay of the snowboard halfpipe event since he made his debut in Torino in 2006, and won three golds – in 2006, 2010, and 2018.

An unprecedented fourth gold awaits if he can successfully defend his title, but there will be lots of rivals waiting in the wings to pounce, including Australia's Scotty James and Japan's Hirano Ayumu.

That final begins at 09:30 (8:30pm ET day before, 5:30pm PT day before).

All medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–13:09: W super-G

Biathlon

17:00–18:10: W 7.5km sprint

Cross-country skiing

15:00–16:35: M 15km classic

Snowboard

09:30–10:49: M snowboard halfpipe final

Skeleton

21:55–22:40: M heat 4

Speed skating

16:00–17:55: M 10000m

Short track speed skating

19:00–20:49: W 1000m quarter-finals, semi-finals, final B, final A

12 February 2022

Figure skating continues today as the ice dance competition, with three American duos taking part, begins with the rhythm dance at 19:07 (6:07am ET, 3:07am PT).

Madison Chock / Evan Bates, national champions Madison Hubbell / Zachary Donohue, and Kaitlin Hawayek / Jean-Luc Baker – who all train in Montreal – will aim to put themselves in a strong position for the subsequent free dance.

But the main attraction today comes on the hockey ice.

Ice hockey - Canadians face Americans in highly-anticipated matchup, even without NHLers

Even without the presence of National Hockey League players on the Olympic ice, one match-up is more awaited than most: Canada vs the United States.

The teams will face each other at 12:10 (11:10pm ET day before, 8:10pm PT day before) for the first time in Olympic competition since the Sochi 2014 semi-finals, which Canada won 1–0, in a Group A preliminary round clash.

With both sides easily expected to reach the quarter-finals from a group including Germany and hosts China, this is likely to be but an early preview into a potential rematch later in the tournament.

All medal events

Biathlon

17:00–18:15: M 10km sprint

Cross-country skiing

15:30–16:45: W 4x5km relay

Snowboard

10:00–11:05: Mixed team snowboard cross quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Ski jumping

19:00–19:45: M large hill individual 1st round; 20:00–20:33: M large hill individual final round

Skeleton

21:55–22:40: W heat 4

Speed skating

16:53–17:34: M 500m

13 February 2022

We're halfway through the Games now, and there'll no doubt be extra interest today in the first-ever women's monobob Olympic event.

Team USA is widely tipped among the challengers for a medal in this event through its two representatives, Elana Meyers Taylor and the two-time Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries, who is in her first Olympics with Team USA having switched from Canada. The first two runs in that event are at 09:30 and 11:00, with the finale a day later.

The men's hockey team returns to action against Germany at 21:10 (8:10am ET, 5:10am PT), too, but today's pick comes from a different sort of ice rink.

Speed skating - Erin Jackson looks to make most of Olympic chance

It was a story that touched everyone's hearts.

Erin Jackson, the first Black American speed skater to win a World Cup event when she did so in November, had missed the Olympic team after a disappointing U.S. trials performance.

But her teammate, idol, and friend Brittany Bowe, who had qualified in three events, graciously took her name out of consideration for the 500m event so that Jackson could make the team.

On February 13, Jackson will get a chance to repay that faith and friendship as she goes in the women's 500m – the same distance over which she won in the World Cup – at 21:56 (8:56am ET, 5:56am PT).

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:15–12:15: M giant slalom run 1; 13:45–15:49: M giant slalom run 2

Biathlon

17:00–17:40: W 10km pursuit; 18:45–19:25: M 12.5km pursuit

Cross-country skiing

15:00–16:40: M 4x10km relay

Speed skating

21:56–22:37: W 500m

Short track speed skating

19:00–20:19: M 500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, final B, final A; 19:35–19:55: W 3000m relay final B, final A

14 February 2022

Ah, Valentine's Day. For Team USA, there may be a lot of teammate love in the air with multiple key events scheduled for today.

The women's hockey team, for a start, will hope to be involved in one of the day's two semi-finals, which start at 12:10 (11:10pm ET day before, 8:10pm PT day before) and 21:10 (8:10am ET, 5:10am PT) for the right to play for a second consecutive Olympic gold medal.

In figure skating, the ice dance competition concludes with the free dance at 09:22 (8:22pm ET day before, 5:22pm PT day before), with the Americans widely expected to be in the conversation for a medal.

But our pick for the day is a one-person event.

Bobsleigh - First women's monobob medal

More history will be made for gender balance and equality in the Olympics when bobsleigh awards its first medals in women's monobob.

The event was introduced for Beijing after a long campaign for women to gain an extra race at the Olympics – previously, there were only two-man, two-woman, and four-man races.

Elana Meyers Taylor, a three-time Olympic medallist, and Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic champion, will be the American women in action at 09:30 (8:30pm ET day before, 5:10pm PT day before) and 11:00 (10pm ET day before, 7pm PT day before).

They will certainly be hard to beat.

All medal events

Bobsleigh

11:00–11:50: W monobob heat 4

Freestyle skiing

09:30–10:49: W freeski slopestyle final; 19:00–20:15: W aerials final

Figure skating

09:22–12:36: Ice dance free dance

Ski jumping

19:00–19:51: M team 1st round; 20:06–20:42: M team final round

15 February 2022

The women's singles figure skating event begins today, but given recent trends in the sport, it would be surprising to see Team USA's representatives challenge for a medal. That said, Alysa Liu, Mariah Bell, and Karen Chen will all hope to be well-placed after the short program, which starts at 18:08 (5:08am ET, 2:08am PT).

There is hockey on the schedule today, but if Team USA's men are involved, then something will have gone badly wrong during the round-robin phase, as the four games on tab will feature the eight teams that failed to progress directly through to the quarter-finals.

Can Nick Goepper finally win an Olympic gold? The freeskier has bronze from 2014 and silver from 2018 – and the freeski slopestyle finals get underway at 09:30 (8:30pm ET day before, 5:30pm PT day before).

But today's highlight comes from another exhilarating thrill – snowboard big air.

Snowboard - Team USA aim for double gold in big air

The sight of Big Air riders performing tricks dozens of feet in the air having been launched off the massive ramp is a sight to behold.

On February 15, the snowboarders get their second such Olympic final, with the event having made its debut four years ago.

Team USA will again be looking to Jamie Anderson in the women's final at 09:30 (8:30pm ET day before, 5:30pm PT day before), while Red Gerard and Dusty Hendrickson lead the men's charge from 13:00 (midnight ET, 9pm PT day before).

All medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–12:59: W downhill

Bobsleigh

21:50–22:35: Two-man heat 4

Biathlon

17:00–18:15: M 4x7.5km relay

Freestyle skiing

09:30–10:50: M freeski slopestyle final

Nordic combined

16:00–16:51: Individual Gundersen large hill/10km ski jumping; 19:00–19:35: Individual Gundersen large hill/10km cross-country

Snowboard

09:30–10:35: W snowboard big air final; 13:00–14:05: M snowboard big air final

Speed skating

16:22–16:34: W team pursuit final B, final A; 16:41–16:53: M team pursuit final B, final A

16 February 2022

We're approaching the final few days of the Games, and that means the team events are reaching a thrilling peak as playoff positions are determined.

Tabitha Peterson's women's curling rink has two final games against Canada at 09:05 and Japan at 20:05 as they seek to make the last four, while the women's hockey team will be desperately hoping they are not in action today – if they are, they'll be playing for bronze at 19:30 (6:30am ET, 3:30am PT).

Today's pick features the men's team instead.

Ice hockey - Men's playoffs hit top gear

We're into the business end in both ice hockey tournaments, with the women's bronze-medal match also occurring today.

But the top four teams from the men's preliminary round are finally back in action with the four winners from the playoff qualification round as the hunt for gold reaches the last eight.

With Canada and USA drawn in the same preliminary round group and likely to both qualify for this round directly, it would take a real surprise for them to face each other – or Team ROC – in the quarter-finals. For that to happen, one of the teams must have performed surprisingly disappointingly in the group stage.

But that's not to say we won't have four extremely competitive quarter-finals.

The four games are scheduled for 12:10, 14:00, 16:40 and 21:30.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:15–12:10: M slalom run 1; 13:45–15:39: M slalom run 2

Biathlon

15:45–17:00: W 4x6km relay

Cross-country skiing

19:00–19:20: W team sprint classic final; 19:30–20:00: M team sprint classic final

Freestyle skiing

19:00–20:15: M aerials final

Ice hockey

19:30–21:45: W bronze-medal game

Short track speed skating

20:32–20:57: M 5000m relay final B, final A; 21:11–21:26: W 1500m final B, final A

17 February 2022

The women's figure skating competition concludes with the free skate at 18:08 (5:08am ET, 2:08am PT) – but it does feel pretty unlikely that one of the three U.S. women will challenge for a medal unless there is a complete shock.

Instead, American medal hopes today lie on the slopes in the form of Mikaela Shiffrin in the Alpine combined, a discipline in which she is the reigning world champion, at 10:30 and 14:00; as well as likely in the women's hockey final, which is our pick of the day.

Ice hockey - USA vs Canada rematch likely for gold

This is it. The biggest rivalry in international women's ice hockey, except this time, it's for a gold medal. Or, at least, that's how things are likely to shape out. Someone else – perhaps Finland? – could yet spring a surprise.

However, should it once again come down to between the Canadians and Americans – as it has in five of the six Olympic finals since the women's tournament made its debut in 1998 – expect another incredible final that could go to overtime.

And, with the new IIHF rules in play, there won't be a repeat of 2018 when the U.S. won in a shootout. It'll be overtime until a winner is netted.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

10:30–12:00: W combined downhill; 14:00–15:19: W combined slalom

Freestyle skiing

14:00–15:25: W ski cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Figure skating

18:08–21:57: W singles free skating

Ice hockey

12:10–14:25: W gold medal game

Nordic combined

16:00–16:40: Team Gundersen large hill/4x5km ski jumping; 19:00–19:55: Team Gundersen large hill/4x5km cross-country

Speed skating

16:30–17:42: W 1000m

18 February 2022

It's a relatively quiet day on the medal front with just four finals on February 18, but there's still plenty of interest for Team USA.

If the men's hockey team have surpassed their efforts from four years ago, when they were eliminated in the last eight, they'll be in action in the semi-finals at 12:10 or 21:10. Depending on how the preliminary round shakes out, we could see a USA vs ROC matchup here – or perhaps even USA vs Canada, if either team underperformed enough in the first round.

There's also playoff curling with the men's bronze medal game at 14:05 and two women's semi-finals at 20:05.

Our pick, however, returns to the sliding track.

Bobsleigh – USA sleds look to lay down strong markers

With the inaugural women's monobob event done and dusted, Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries will turn their attention to the two-woman event, with each driving different sleds.

Meyers Taylor has won three medals in this event; Humphries two gold medals.

There's little doubt that the Americans will be expected to be leading the pack after the first two runs today, at 20:00 and 21:30.

All medal events

Biathlon

17:00–17:45: M 15km mass start

Curling

14:05–17:00: M bronze medal game

Freestyle skiing

09:30–10:49: W freeski halfpipe final; 14:45–16:10: M ski cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Speed skating

16:30–17:40: M 1000m

19 February 2022

The second-to-last day of the Games is upon us, but Team USA remains right in the medal hunt today.

The women's two-person bobsleigh event reaches its conclusion with the third and fourth runs at 20:00 and 21:30; John Shuster will be hoping his curling rink is in a second straight Olympic final at 14:05; and the men's hockey bronze medal game takes place at 21:10 (8:10am ET, 5:10am PT).

In what is likely to be his final event on Olympic ice, speed skater Joey Mantia – the three-time defending world champion in the event – competes in the men's mass start at 15:00 (2am ET, 11pm PT day before).

But today's pick features another man who could well be in his last Olympic appearance, too.

Freestyle skiing - David Wise goes for halfpipe three-peat

Will it be David Wise's last Olympic hurrah?

He's won World Championships, X-Games, and Olympic gold, and is seeking to become the first three-time Olympic champion in the umbrella of freestyle skiing.

Wise will go for a third straight gold medal in freeski halfpipe from 09:30 (8:30pm ET day before, 5:30pm PT day before).

He'll be 35 by the time Milano Cortina 2026 rolls around, so it's unclear if he'll be back for a fourth try in four years.

All medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–12:54: Mixed team parallel event 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Bobsleigh

21:30–22:15: Two-woman heat 4

Biathlon

17:00–17:45: W 12.5km mass start

Cross-country skiing

14:00–16:45: M 50km mass start freestyle

Curling

14:05–17:00: M gold medal game; 20:05–23:00: W bronze medal game

Freestyle skiing

09:30–10:49: M freeski halfpipe final

Figure skating

19:08–21:53: Pairs free skating

Ice hockey

21:10–23:25: M bronze medal game

Speed skating

16:30–16:45: M mass start final; 17:00–17:15: W mass start final

20 February 2022

It may be the final day of the Winter Olympics, but before the Closing Ceremony at 20:00 (7am ET, 4am PT), there's still time for more action and potential Team USA medals.

If the men's hockey team has made it this far, a medal will be guaranteed. The question would then be, gold or silver? The men's ice hockey final is at 12:10 (11:10pm ET day before, 8:10pm PT day before) – and Team USA would dearly love to win a first gold medal since the 'Miracle on Ice' in 1980.

Our pick today, though, is the traditional curtain-closer event: the cross-country endurance race.

Cross-country skiing - Can Diggins succeed Marit Bjørgen?

Norwegian cross-country legend Bjørgen won the 30km classical race in PyeongChang, the last of her eight Olympic gold medals, before retiring.

That means we'll have a new champion in the longest women's race of the cross-country program, and could it be Jessie Diggins?

She's the defending World Cup distance champion, but will face tough competition from Norwegians Therese Johaug and Heidi Weng.

That final, the last race of the Games, begins at 14:30 (1:30am ET, 10:30pm PT day before).

All medal events

Bobsleigh

11:20–12:10: Four-man heat 4

Cross-country skiing

14:30–16:30: W 30km mass start freestyle

Curling

09:05–12:00: W gold medal game

Ice hockey

12:10–14:25: M gold medal game