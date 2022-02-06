Shiffrin on sharing 'excitement and disappointment' with fellow alpine star Kilde

"It's really special to feel like he's riding that rollercoaster right with me," Mikaela Shiffrin says about boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

The romance between the two alpine skiing stars has captured the imagination of fans since they made their relationship public last year and the interest has grown even more now that the pair could finally reunite during this Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Due to their busy racing schedules, it's not often that they have the opportunity to spend time together:

"The worst thing is that we are often taken in different directions, so we don't get to be together that much, but even then we both still understand and that makes it much easier even when we are apart," Shiffrin told Reuters.

But there's a silver lining: The fact they are both top athletes in the same sport means that they can share every detail of their private and professional life:

"We don't really try to separate (our private and professional lives). One of the most special things is that we can actually share both," the two-time Olympic champion said.

"You can relate on every level to the excitement and also the disappointment that goes along with the sport."

"We share in each other's successes and also disappointments." - Mikaela Shiffrin on Aleksander Aamodt Kilde

Shiffrin and Kilde: We support each other

Shiffrin and Kilde are not the only couple in the White Circus.

Swiss combined Olympic champion Michelle Gisin is in a relationship with Italian skier Luca De Aliprandini, while Canadian Marie-Michele Gagnon is engaged to American speedster Travis Ganong. And two-time world champion Tessa Worley is sharing her life with fellow French skier Julien Lizeroux, who only retired last year.

Shiffrin revealed how they first met around seven years ago, before they began to properly date last year.

It happened during a difficult time for both, with the American grieving for the tragic death of her father Jeff and Kilde recovering from a career-threatening injury:

"He got in touch with me again with a really nice and supportive message to my family once I started racing again after my dad's accident and this time we just never stopped chatting," the Vail-native skier said.

And the support has been mutual: "We're both just trying to help the other navigate that and feel supported," the American added.

Shiffrin and Kilde made a first public appearance together last October at a sponsor media event in Austria, then a few weeks later they flew together to the USA, where they took part at the Gold Medal Gala in New York City.

Their relationship has been widely documented on social media and Shiffrin recently shared that she's been trying to watch all the races of "Alex", as she calls him, over the season.

Kilde also admitted that he's talking with Mikaela "about pretty much everyting" and that he can learn a lot from the success of his grilfriend.

Valentine's day is coming up, but for both it will be hard to properly celebrate it - despite living close to each other at the Olympic Village in Yanqing.

"Most likely (I will spend it) doing a downhill training run," Shiffrin said. "There's not a lot we can really do here romantically and for both of us our focus is completely on competing."

"Nothing special. Well, maybe a little bit," said Kilde about his plans for the day.

"It's a tease kind of, if you know what I mean - the Norwegian added - You see her but you can't really touch her, can't really be with her that much. But it's really nice to have her here."

When can I watch Mikaela Shiffrin competing in alpine skiing at Beijing 2022?

Shiffrin will be making her debut on Monday 7 February in the women's giant slalom (First run at 9:30 local time which is 01:30GMT or 17:30 on the evening of the 6th February in California), where she will try to defend her title from PyeongChang 2018. Two days later she will race the slalom (9 February, first run at 10:15 local time, which is 02:15GMT or 18:15 on the evening of the 8th February in California) and on Friday 11 the American will compete in the Super G (11:00 local time).

It's still unsure if the double Olympic champion will be at the starting gate of the women's downhill on Tuesday 15 February (11:00 local time), while she's be one of the favourites for gold at the combined event on Thursday 17 (Downhill starts at 10:30 local time).

The full competition schedule for alpine ski events is here, with timings for your local region.