Mikaela Shiffrin out of slalom after just four gates 

Mikaela Shiffrin's nightmare at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games continues.

Wearing bib number 7, the double Olympic alpine ski champion crashed out of the women's slalom on Wednesday (9 February) after completing just four gates in the first run that was set by her own coach, Mike Day.

It's the first time since 2011 that the American has failed to finish two successive technical event races. The defence of her giant slalom Olympic title on Monday had also lasted only a few seconds.

The 26-year-old called it "a huge disappoinment". “The day was finished basically before it even started.”

More to follow.

All the latest updates from Beijing 2022 can be found in our Live Blog updates.