Defending champion Shiffrin out of Beijing 2022 giant slalom after error near top of opening run

Defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin's defence of her Winter Olympic women's giant slalom title lasted just a few seconds at the 2022 Games, after an error near the top of her first run on Monday (7 February).

The two-time alpine skiing gold medallist missed a gate and didn't complete the tricky course on the slopes of the Yanqing mountains, north of Beijing, which saw several other top skiers fail to finish.

It means the American won't line-up for the second run later on Monday, where the podium places will be decided.

Shiffrin came into Beijing 2022 in top form, sitting in first place in the World Cup Alpine Skiing overall standings.

The Team USA star said she would "compete in every event I qualify for. I'm planning to race everything.”

There are five more medals on offer to Shiffrin, the next is in the slalom on Wednesday (9 February). If she wins a title at Beijing 2022, she will become the all-time leader in gold medals in US alpine skiing history.

She became the youngest slalom gold medallist at Sochi 2014, and won gold and silver at PyeongChang 2018.

