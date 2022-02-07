Medals update: Sweden’s Sara Hector wins Olympic gold in women's Alpine skiing giant slalom

Sara Hetcor wins gold in the women’s giant slalom in the first of the Alpine skiing medal events for women at Beijing 2022. The Swedish skier held onto her first-run lead to claim the Olympic title in her third Olympic Winter Games. Her previous best result was 10th in this discipline at PyeongChang 2018.

Italy’s Federica Brignone, climbed one place from the first run to claim silver, adding to the bronze medal she won in the same discipline four years ago.

Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami, generally a speed specialist, was thrilled to climb five places from her first run to notch bronze in the technical event.

There was a shock in the first run when the reigning Olympic giant slalom gold medallist, Mikaela Shiffrin, did not make the second run. The American's challenge for back-to-back titles in the women's discipline ended seconds into the run on the Yanqing slopes after an early error.

The double Olympic gold medallist told the Associated Press her run was "a huge disappoinment", going on to say, “The day was finished basically before it even started”.

Several other top skiers – including 2021 World Cup winner Marta Bassino of Italy – also exited the competition after failing to make it to the end of run one where there was a total of 19 DNFs out of 80 starters.