Alpine skiing at Beijing 2022: Full schedule of Olympic Winter Games competition and where to watch

Alpine skiing competition at Beijing 2022 is taking place at the brand new National Alpine Skiing Centre in the mountains of the Yanqing District.

There are 11 sets of medals on offer at the venue, which presents some of the steepest and most challenging runs in the world, with some sections up to a daunting 68 degrees.

The six alpine events (five individual, one mixed) are running from 6 to 19 February, with over 300 athletes competing across the two weeks in the speed and technical disciplines.

Read on to find out the schedule of events and how you can watch.

Alpine skiing schedule at Beijing 2022

Venues: National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing

Dates: Sunday 6 February–Saturday 19 February

(All times are in China Standard Time, local to competition, which is UTC+8)

Sunday 6 February

PPD Men’s Downhill

UPDATE on 6 Feb: "The men's downhill had to be postponed to an another day due to the present weather situation with the wind gust and the updated forecast. The new start time of the Men's Downhill is unknown at the moment. Further details will be communicated as soon as available."

Monday 7 February

10:15/13:45 Women’s Giant Slalom

Tuesday 8 February

11:00 Men’s Super G

Wednesday 9 February

10:15/13:45 Women’s Slalom

Thursday 10 February

10:30/14:15 Men’s combined

Friday 11 February

11:00 Women's Super G

Sunday 13 February

10:15/13:45 Men's Giant Slalom

Tuesday 15 February

11:00 Women’s downhill

Wednesday 16 February

10:15/13:45 Men's slalom

Thursday 17 February

10:30/14:00 Women's combined

Saturday 19 February

11:00 Team event

Where to watch alpine skiing at Beijing 2022?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.

Keep up with all the action in our Live Blog updates throughout Beijing 2022, here.