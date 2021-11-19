Crazy freestyle moments in Alpine skiing

Often the aerials, landings and saves seen in Alpine skiing are so spectacular that you might question whether you’re actually viewing a freestyle skiing run.

With the 2021/22 Alpine Ski FIS World Cup already two stages deep, audiences across the world have had the chance to see just how exciting the sport can be.

The next four months are the perfect opportunity to become experts in the exciting winter sports that will feature at Beijing 2022, including being able to spot the differences between aerial disciplines and freestyle skiing. But what about when the sport of Alpine skiing also becomes the scene of 180s, mind-blowing tricks and extreme saves?

Here is a collection of videos to remind you that beneath an Alpine skier's suit a creative, sometimes reckless, freestyler is often concealed.

Travelling downhill at almost 140 km/h? Why not do the splits!

Kristian Ghedina is undoubtedly one of the mavericks of Alpine skiing, as proven by his epic aerial skills flying down the Hausbergkante schuss on the Streif snow. And to top it off, this daredevil was travelling at 137 km/h!

Although he finished sixth on the day, he was definitely the hero of that Kitzbuehel.

If things go wrong - improvise! After a mistake descending the Stelvio downhill in 2017, Poland’s Pawel Babicki ended up with just one ski. But that didn’t stop him. Just like Bode Miller a few years earlier at the Bormio 2005 World Championships, Babicki carried on, eventually finishing in dead last, 36 seconds behind the winner Dominik Paris of Italy.

Still, he can always boast about taming the indomitable Stelvio, in his own unique way. Chapeau!

Not to be outdone, check out Sofia Goggia in last season's SuperG at Crans Montana. Heading to the podium after an almost perfect race, the Italian speedster failed a landing after a stunning jump. Following an incredible save, she managed to avoid falling but unfortunately missed a gate.

Game over this time, but if you’re going to fail, why not do it in style.

Someone who had better luck than Goggia is Valerie Grenier. The Canadian skier, who was an Olympian at PyeongChang 2018, almost flipped over before somehow managing to regain her balance to continue with the race in Lake Louise.

A 360 recovery on Nose Butter… first things first: check your knees

Somehow Maxence Muzaton managed to land on his skis after a gulp-inducing 360 hurtling down Nose Butter at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships last February. It's incredible how he gets away with this off-piste ride, let alone while still standing on his own skis.

It’s not (only) about crashes

The only way to end this adrenaline-filled collection of videos is with the most extreme situation a skier can encounter: a fall. However, sometimes crashes become part of the happiest endings when the skier still manages to claim a victory.

Hermann Maier went on to win Olympic gold in Nagano three days after he crashed, while 17-year-old Lara Gut claimed a first career World Cup podium after stumbling during the final few metres of a race.

Here’s the incredible performance of Gut during the St. Moritz 2008 women’s downhill competition.

And last but not least, the victories of "Herminator" in the super-G and giant slalom following his spectacular crash at Nagano 1998.

