Medals update: Ester Ledecka races to victory in the Beijing 2022 women's snowboard parallel giant slalom 

Ester Ledecka has done it again.

After becoming the first woman in history to win gold in two different disciplines at the same Olympics at PyeongChang 2018, she has returned to the top of the podium with a thrilling win in the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom final.

Ledecka's legend began to take shape at the last Olympics four years ago, when she stunned the world by winning both Alpine super-G and snowboard parallel giant slalom gold. Now the 26-year-old is continuing to write history with gold at Beijing 2022.

Ledecka lined up in the big final against Daniela Ulbing, who had been impressive throughout the qualifying rounds. However, the Austrian's DNF in what had been a closely-fought final left Ledecka to cross the finish line alone and take the Olympic title for the second time in as many Olympics.

The bronze medal was won by Slovenia's Gloria Kotnik who beat the Netherlands' Michelle Dekker, after the latter failed to finish her run.

Ledecka's Beijing journey has begun in much the same glorious way as her campaign in PyeongChang. By topping the podium, she has established herself as the joint most highly decorated Olympian in Czech history, alongside Martina Sablikova.

However, the moments the 26-year-old is most remembered for remain her Olympic wins on two pieces of equipment - snowboard and skis. She was the only woman in PyeongChang to even attempt such a feat and will once again be the sole participant in two disciplines (snowboard and Alpine) at Beijing 2022.

After her victory, Ledecka spoke about how much she enjoyed the competition in Beijing and the strategy she had adopted coming into the race.

“It was fun, I was trying to be consistent and just staying in my line with what I was doing the whole day," she said. “I made a good job, I’m very proud of my team so thank you very much to them, especially Justin (Reiter) my American coach. They made an amazing job and I’m happy that I was able to finish like that.”

Silver medallist Ulbing spoke about the happiness she felt at winning an Olympic medal, as well the risks she had taken in her attempt to win the gold medal, which eventually led to her not finishing the final race.

"I had to risk it all to try to beat Ester (Ledecka) and that's what I did and mistakes happen but I'm pretty happy I ended up second.

"I'm really happy, it's amazing. I don't know what to say more, I'm just happy."