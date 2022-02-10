Sofia Goggia skips Super G at Beijing 2022

Sofia Goggia won't take part in the Beijing 2022 super G scheduled on Friday 11 February.

The Italian skier, who's been racing against the clock after a knee injury suffered on 23 January in Cortina, took the decision after two training runs on Thursday morning.

Goggia returned to the Olympic village where the medical staff will keep monitoring her condition, a statement from the Italian Federation said.

The 29-year-old called off a press conference originally scheduled for today and it's not clear if she will able to defend her downhill title on 15 February, with the mandatory practice sessions starting on 12 February.

Goggia arrived in Beijing on Monday 7 February. After her first positive tests on the tracks in Yanqing, she was expected to compete in the super G "without ambitions," as her coaches said.

The Bergamo-born speedster admitted feeling some pain in the leg, and told Gazzetta dello Sport: "I can't guarantee anything, not even my participation in the downhill. I cried all morning, the pressure is huge."

The first women's downhill training run is scheduled on Saturday 12 February at 11:00 local time (14:00 CET, 19:00 PST on Friday).