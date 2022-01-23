Alarm as Sofia Goggia crashes out of Cortina Super G

Delight and despair for the Italian ski team as Elena Curtoni wins the Cortina d'Ampezzo Super G, but Sofia Goggia crashes out in northern Italy on Sunday (23 January).

Curtoni claimed her first-ever Super G World Cup victory with a blazing 1:20.98 run, 0.09 seconds faster than Austria's Tamara Tippler. Swiss all-rounder Michelle Gisin completed the podium, 0.24 seconds off the pace.

But the celebrations were tempered in the Italian Alps as PyeongChang 2018 Olympic downhill champion Goggia tumbled off the course just 11 days from the beginning of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

A day after she won the downhill on the Olympia delle Tofane course, Goggia lost control midway through her run: the Italian did the splits, flipping up and careening down the ice, spectators watching on with heads in their hands.

They weren't the only ones either: the race leader Curtoni was shocked too, sitting in the hot seat, watching on anxiously as Goggia picked herself back up.

"I immediately went to check Sofia," today's winner said.

"It's a bittersweet day for me, I really hope it's nothing too serious for her. As for my race, I'm obviously satisfied although I have made a mistake in the last critical section."

Signs were initially good as Goggia stood and skied away, but later she left the athletes' tent limping and holding her left knee before travelling straight to Milan by helicopter for a scan to find out the extent of the damage.

The Italian ski federation (FISI) press officials have since communicated that Goggia has a "suspected sprained knee" and an official statement will be released later this evening.

Fans and teammates will be holding their breath for Goggia so close to the Beijing Winter Games, she is one of the team's main medal hopes as an Olympic gold medallist, 17-time World Cup winner, and 2019 Worlds runner-up.

More to follow...