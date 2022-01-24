Sofia Goggia after her injury: 'If this is God's plan, I have to accept it'

Sofia Goggia has started her race against the clock to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and defend her downhill title.

On Sunday the Italian suffered a sprained left knee after a crash during the home Super G in Cortina d'Ampezzo and a medical scan in Milan also revealed a partial cruciate ligament injury and a small fracture of the fibula.

Goggia has started her rehabilitation in the pool and is receiving cryotherapy treatment as she aims to reduce the swelling in her knee: The goal - as she revealed in a statement after the response of the doctors - is to line up for the Olympic downhill race scheduled in Yanqing on 15 February.

On Monday the 29-year-old took the opportunity to thank fans and friends for the support over the last few hours and wrote on Instagram: "If this is God's plan for me, I can only open my arms, welcome it and accept it. And keep going ahead."

The post was accompanied by a broken heart and a full heart.

Goggia was named flagbearer for Italy, with the Opening ceremony taking place on 4 February at the National stadium.

The mandatory training runs for the downhill start on Saturday 12 February.