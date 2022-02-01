Lindsey Vonn supporting Sofia Goggia all the way to Beijing 2022: “She is as tough as nails”

Three-time Olympic alpine skiing medallist Lindsey Vonn has revealed to Olympics.com that she will be there every step of the way to help recently injured mentee and “good friend” Sofia Goggia get to the start gate at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Italian, whose stunning season-long form had put her a strong position to defend her title in the Chinese capital, crashed during a World Cup super-G event in Cortina d’Ampezzo on 23 January.

Medical scans showed that the 29-year-old sprained her left knee, partially torn her cruciate ligament, and suffered a “minor fracture” of a fibula bone in her leg.

“She’s been so dominant this season and I’m so happy for her,” shared 37-year-old Vonn. “But she, just like Breezy [Johnson] crashed in Cortina and is going to make it back to the Olympic downhill. It’s going to be hard and hopefully I can help her with that.”

Sofia Goggia & Lindsey Vonn: A bond forged through sport

For those looking, the American's influence on Goggia isn’t too hard to spot.

Since the Olympic downhill champion's significant setback, she has been fighting to get back her fitness back in time to mount her title defence.

Pictures and videos on Goggia’s social media show the two-time globe winner performing rehabilitation exercises. In one image posted on her Instagram story the current World Cup downhill leader even makes an explicit reference to Vonn’s motivational words:

“As my Linds says: NO ROOM FOR DOUBTS,” wrote the Italian adding the flame emoji.

Vonn, like Goggia, is not unfamiliar with the devastation of injury.

The American was forced to sit out most of the 2013 and 2014 seasons, including Sochi 2014, because of injury. She called time on her career back in 2019 citing her body being the reason she could no longer continue. It lends her an important perspective as she supports Goggia's Olympic return:

"I completely understand Sofi's position right now." continued Vonn. "She is in a difficult and painful position, but she still has a big opportunity and she is aware of that. She is as tough as nails while also maintaining a great perspective.

No matter what, Sofi will give everything she has, I guarantee you that - Lindsey Vonn on Sofia Goggia.

Sofia Goggia works to recovery from her injury. Credit @iamsofiagoggia Instagram

Reaching out to help current athletes negotiate the highs and lows of the World Cup circuit is something Vonn takes very seriously.

“I really feel that empowering others and giving back is a responsibility that I have,” explained the four-time overall Crystal Globe winner. “I’ve always said to every athlete that I meet, that I’m an open book. You know, if you ever have any questions or you want to talk for whatever reason, my door is always open.”

When it comes to the Italian speedster, their connection is something particularly special both on and off the slopes.

'Sofi is kind of like my girl, she's always been great," Vonn told Olympics.com.

"We have a mutual respect for each other. I mean she's had a lot of injuries. She's also a huge dog lover, we share that passion. She's an adrenaline junkie like me. So we get along very well. It's fun to watch her."

From Goggia's perspective having someone as illustrious as Vonn reaching out is a mark of the athlete's star quality; it is what sets her apart from other champions.

"There are many athletes who have won a lot, but you who haven't left a mark. [She has left] This impact on the future generations, this footprint of herself," Goggia told Olympics.com.

"Lindsey Vonn has this humanity, this incredible sensitivity. [She is] a champion with an eye for everyone and to be that you need to have the soul sprinkled with stardust."

Beijing 2022: what’s the latest on Sofia Goggia after her crash?

As it currently stands the news coming out of the Goggia camp is one of optimism.

The next injury evaluation is set to take place at the end of this week where it will become clearer whether or not the skier will be in a position to make her second Games.

After a check-up on Sunday (30 January) the Italian ski federation reported signs of improvement to the skier’s knee, just one week since her fall.

“Things are progressing the way we hoped,” Goggia said. “All I can do is continue to work in this way at the end of next week we’ll asses the situation again."

The first mandatory training run for the women's downhill competition is scheduled for 12 February in Yanqing with the official race penned just three days later.

