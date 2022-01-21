Picabo: New feature-length documentary, co-directed by Lindsey Vonn, now available to watch

Today, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Channel, unveil Picabo, a new documentary detailing the rise and career of the formidable United States alpine ski star Picabo Street.

The feature-length film, launching today (Friday 21 January 2022), will mark Lindsey Vonn's directorial debut. The three-time Olympic medallist, whose own sporting journey was inspired by Street, co-directed the project alongside by former U.S. Olympic committee vice president and Hollywood veteran Frank Marshall.

Picabo is one of two Five Rings Film documentaries launching ahead of this February's Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

A Brilliant Curling Story, scheduled for release on 1 February, will also look to the past as it tracks the remarkable story of Great Britain's women's curling team as they go from competition underdogs to Olympic champions.

Picabo

Picabo, co-directed by Vonn and Marshall (producing credits include the Jason Bourne, Jurassic World, and Indiana Jones franchises), is a 90-minute feature documentary charting the remarkable life and career of iconic Olympic downhill alpine skiing champion Picabo Street – both an idol and a mentor to Vonn.

The film follows Street’s incredible journey to becoming one of the all-time great skiers – from an unorthodox childhood to becoming an icon, via battling with a potentially career-ending injury at the height of competing.

“Picabo Street is a true sporting pioneer who I’ve looked up to as long as I can remember," said Vonn speaking about the film.

"I’ve been lucky to be able to call her not only a mentor but a friend. I wanted to play this forward by documenting her incredible story in Picabo – I hope it will inspire the next generation of barrier-breaking athletes.”

In the US, Picabo will be available exclusively on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock, while viewers in the rest of the world can stream the film now via Olympic Channel on Olympics.com.

A Brilliant Curling Story

A Brilliant Curling Story revisits an unlikely moment that captured hearts around the world during the Olympic Winter Games Salt Lake City 2002 – an unbelievable story of five unassuming but fiercely driven Scottish women who overcame the odds to win a historic gold medal for Britain.

The feature-length documentary, created in part by executive producer and former The Late Late Show host Craig Ferguson, and directed by Tomas Leach, marks the 20th anniversary of the feat, with a powerful story of strength and togetherness that combines original first-person interviews and historic Olympic footage.

Team GB, led by skipper Rhona Martin, unexpectedly took the top spot against a backdrop of challenges, including hospitalisation, to beat the competition’s heavy favourites to bring glory back to their small hometown and their adoring nation.

Available on Olympics.com from 1 February. Watch the trailer here.