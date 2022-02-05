Sofia Goggia confirms she will race at Beijing 2022

Sofia Goggia is back on skis less than two weeks after injuring her left knee in a crash in the Cortina d'Ampezzo Super G on 23 January.

The Olympic alpine downhill champion posted a video on Instagram on Friday (4 February) with the caption: 'BRIVIDI (Chills) I have them too...today I'm back on the skis and can't express [what I feel].'

Goggia, who was replaced by her friend Michela Moioli as Italy's flagbearer during the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony, confirmed that she had recovered and would be able to defend her title on 15 February: "Soon: Olympic Games in China," she wrote.

“Today I got back on skis and it was great,” Goggia wrote on Facebook.

“How much work in these two weeks, how many wounds to heal, how much effort … but how much desire to make it. I have always been able to focus on the goal and have never given up on myself,” she said.

“I will fly to China soon. And from there everything will have to be built. Turn after turn. As always,” she added.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Goggia skied for one hour "just for pleasure" on the slopes in Van d'Ultimo, northern Italy.

Her personal sponsor organised a short helicopter trip from Verona, after coaches gave her permission.

Goggia plans to take the first available flight from Milan and will arrive in Beijing on Monday (7 February) and may also take part in the women's super G scheduled for 11 February.

In the last few days the 29-year-old from Bergamo has been documenting her recovery and received support from her idol and friend Lindsey Vonn.

When to watch Sofia Goggia compete at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022?

Sofia Goggia will be competing for medals in the women's downhill on Tuesday 15 February at 11:00 Beijing time (04:00 in Italy).

She may also feature in the super G, scheduled for Friday 11 at the same time.